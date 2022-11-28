Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Niece Of Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei Asks World To Cut Ties With 'Child-Killing Regime' [Video]
The niece of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has urged people and governments around the world to cut all ties with Tehran for its oppressive policies and for encouraging the use of violence to suppress the anti-government protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Khamenei's niece, Farideh...
International Business Times
55% Of Russians Want Peace Talks With Ukraine; War Supporters Drop By 32%
The majority of Russians now want peace negotiations with Ukraine, an opinion poll commissioned by the Kremlin showed, as Russia's protracted "special military operation" enters its 10th month. The survey, conducted by Russia's Federal Protective Service (FSO) for Kremlin's "internal use," revealed that 55% of Russians advocate peace talks with...
International Business Times
Russia Will Lose 100,000 Soldiers In Ukraine War This Year: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he is convinced the Russian army will lose 100,000 military personnel in the war by the end of 2022. Speaking in an evening video address, Zelensky added that Russia is losing "hundreds" of mobilized soldiers and mercenaries in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces are holding against Russian offense.
International Business Times
Lukashenko Fears Russia Will Assassinate Him, But Killing President Is 'Catastrophic For Putin': Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fears he will be assassinated by Moscow following the death of a Belarusian foreign minister, according to a report. Lukashenko's fear has allegedly led him to replace his cooks, guards and servants to protect himself, UK tabloid The Sun...
International Business Times
Poland Wants To Annex Ukraine, Claims Russia; Zelensky's Aide 'Laugh At It'
Poland is allegedly planning to annex Ukrainian territories and is already preparing to hold "referendums" in several areas, several Russian officials have claimed. Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, on Wednesday said Poland is looking to annex the Ukrainian regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and part of Ternopil, he told Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian intelligence.
International Business Times
Exclusive: India Asked By Sanctions-hit Russia For Parts For Key Sectors - Sources
Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running. The list, a version of which has been seen by Reuters in...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slide On Concerns Over China's Demand
Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
Biden acknowledges 'glitches' with Inflation Reduction Act that angered Macron
President Joe Biden acknowledged that the Inflation Reduction Act has "glitches" after European officials complained green energy subsidies put their manufacturers at a disadvantage.
International Business Times
Analysis: Republicans Cry Weakness, Others See Sense In Biden's China Protest Response
The administration of President Joe Biden has drawn Republican fire for its cautious response to nationwide protests in China against COVID-19 lockdowns, with some lawmakers accusing it of failing to seize a historic moment. But some analysts say caution is the right approach given the volatile U.S.-China relationship and the...
International Business Times
Australian Ex-PM Censured Over Secret Ministry Posts
Australia's parliament on Wednesday censured ex-prime minister Scott Morrison for secretly appointing himself to several key ministries during the Covid-19 pandemic, issuing a rare and stinging rebuke of the former conservative leader. By a vote of 86 to 50, the parliament said that Morrison's actions had shattered democratic norms and...
International Business Times
Commerce Secretary To Tout U.S. Strategy To Counter China
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday will argue the United States must do more to counter China while insisting the world's two largest economies should not isolate from each other. "We have to run faster and out innovate and keep pushing," Raimondo told reporters Tuesday previewing her planned speech at...
International Business Times
Next Russian Military Mobilization Set For January And February: Ukraine Intel
The Russian military is set to launch a new wave of mobilization next year as Moscow's military death toll exceeds 88,000, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. In a Facebook post published Wednesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) said Russia is already preparing to mobilize more troops in January and February 2023. In addition, the UAF General Staff said Russia is planning on having its cadets in military educational institutions graduate earlier than usual to help bolster Moscow's ranks.
International Business Times
China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon
New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: China's Iron Fist, The Type 075 Assault Ships, Ready For Invasion Combat
In yet another demonstration of its ability to rapidly modernize its military capabilities, the Chinese navy on Sunday reportedly announced that its two latest amphibious assault ships are ready for combat. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Tuesday reported that the PLA Navy's first two of the class, Type...
