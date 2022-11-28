ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International Business Times

55% Of Russians Want Peace Talks With Ukraine; War Supporters Drop By 32%

The majority of Russians now want peace negotiations with Ukraine, an opinion poll commissioned by the Kremlin showed, as Russia's protracted "special military operation" enters its 10th month. The survey, conducted by Russia's Federal Protective Service (FSO) for Kremlin's "internal use," revealed that 55% of Russians advocate peace talks with...
International Business Times

Russia Will Lose 100,000 Soldiers In Ukraine War This Year: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he is convinced the Russian army will lose 100,000 military personnel in the war by the end of 2022. Speaking in an evening video address, Zelensky added that Russia is losing "hundreds" of mobilized soldiers and mercenaries in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces are holding against Russian offense.
International Business Times

Poland Wants To Annex Ukraine, Claims Russia; Zelensky's Aide 'Laugh At It'

Poland is allegedly planning to annex Ukrainian territories and is already preparing to hold "referendums" in several areas, several Russian officials have claimed. Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, on Wednesday said Poland is looking to annex the Ukrainian regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and part of Ternopil, he told Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian intelligence.
International Business Times

Exclusive: India Asked By Sanctions-hit Russia For Parts For Key Sectors - Sources

Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running. The list, a version of which has been seen by Reuters in...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Slide On Concerns Over China's Demand

Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
International Business Times

Australian Ex-PM Censured Over Secret Ministry Posts

Australia's parliament on Wednesday censured ex-prime minister Scott Morrison for secretly appointing himself to several key ministries during the Covid-19 pandemic, issuing a rare and stinging rebuke of the former conservative leader. By a vote of 86 to 50, the parliament said that Morrison's actions had shattered democratic norms and...
International Business Times

Commerce Secretary To Tout U.S. Strategy To Counter China

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday will argue the United States must do more to counter China while insisting the world's two largest economies should not isolate from each other. "We have to run faster and out innovate and keep pushing," Raimondo told reporters Tuesday previewing her planned speech at...
International Business Times

Next Russian Military Mobilization Set For January And February: Ukraine Intel

The Russian military is set to launch a new wave of mobilization next year as Moscow's military death toll exceeds 88,000, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. In a Facebook post published Wednesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) said Russia is already preparing to mobilize more troops in January and February 2023. In addition, the UAF General Staff said Russia is planning on having its cadets in military educational institutions graduate earlier than usual to help bolster Moscow's ranks.
International Business Times

China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon

New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...

