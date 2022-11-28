Read full article on original website
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
Houston residents question the timing of the boil order almost 6 hours after system failure
Residents are verbalizing their dissatisfaction with the city and the timing of the notification, which was given almost 6 hours after a water treatment plant outage.
Houston lifts boil water notice after confirming tap water is safe to drink, city says
The city of Houston on Tuesday lifted the boil water notice issued two days earlier after water quality testing confirmed that tap water now "meets all regulatory standards and is safe to drink," the city said.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Multiple Houston area schools to remain closed for second day as city is under boil notice
As the city closely monitors the order, multiple schools have made the decision to remain closed for a second day on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
Mayor Sylvester Turner issues update on Houston boil water notice
Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted a message late Sunday night with new details on the ongoing boil water notice affecting Houston residents. "We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice," the mayor's office stated. "The City is submitting its plan to TCEQ for approval tonight."
Houston-area childcare facilities react to boil water notice
HOUSTON – Trinity Preparatory Academy in the Third Ward opened in March. They’ve served as a lifeline for many families, but Monday’s boil water notice has left some families struggling with their childcare options. As of Monday, Tara Davis had a new co-worker. “I’m dealing with my...
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop
HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
Here's which Houston restaurants are open, closed after boil water notice
Many spots in town have been able to open with either full or limited menus.
Houston boil water: Put your address in and see if you're affected, plus how to get alerted when it's lifted
HOUSTON — Since the boil water notice was put into effect Sunday night, many of you have been contacting us, asking if your house is in the boil water notice area. The previous site that was given by the city was apparently having trouble handling the traffic being sent its way.
-20° cooler in 24 hour temperature change
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s 20 degrees cooler than it was Monday morning. Local temperatures will dip a little over the next few hours before going back up this afternoon. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this brief look at that…
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
Kemah restaurant has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says
The medical examiner's office confirmed what the 26-year-old's family feared ever since he disappeared in the Heights two weeks ago.
Man found dead in bedroom after firefighters extinguish house fire on Houston's southside
Officials said it may have been difficult to find the man during the first two searches because there was a lot of debris and items in the room where he was found.
