$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
WESH
Missing Florida teenage boy found safe, FDLE says
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a teenage boy reported missing has been found. The 17-year-old boy, who'd gone missing in Jacksonville, was found safe Saturday night, according to FDLE.
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three Lake City juveniles reported missing
Three Lake City teenagers were reported missing on Sunday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, Cameron Ansel (14), Thomas “Gage” Schultz (15) and Michael Ezell (15) were seen around SW Michigan Street around 2:45 p.m. The three teenage boys were believed to have traveled...
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain dead after car crash
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain is dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash on Saturday night. Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington was driving a 2017 Honda Pioneer UTV on SW Illinois St in Fort White around 10:30 at night. The UTV overturned in...
cbs12.com
Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WCJB
Court weighs Florida Department of Corrections officer’s firing over marijuana use
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - In what could be a first-of-its-kind case in Florida, a former state correctional officer is asking an appeals court to overturn his dismissal for using medical marijuana at the reception center in Lake Butler. Samuel Velez Ortiz, who was a sergeant for the Florida Department of...
FWC and SJSO find missing bicyclist deceased in Guana State Park
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE 1:39 p.m.- Mehofer’s body was found within the park. Foul play is not suspected, but the final cause of death is pending the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Wildlife Commission...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
Florida man wins $1 million from ticket he got at Winn Dixie
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got from a Winn Dixie.
