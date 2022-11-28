ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Three Lake City juveniles reported missing

Three Lake City teenagers were reported missing on Sunday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, Cameron Ansel (14), Thomas “Gage” Schultz (15) and Michael Ezell (15) were seen around SW Michigan Street around 2:45 p.m. The three teenage boys were believed to have traveled...
LAKE CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

