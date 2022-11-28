ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe weather Tuesday

TONIGHT: Quiet weather is anticipated tonight after a sunny & warm Monday. High temperatures hit 63°F in the afternoon. It will cool to the upper 40s by sunrise with increasing clouds. The average in Little Rock for this time of year is 37°F. SEVERE POTENTIAL TUESDAY: Rain moves...
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Rain Saturday, Hazardous weather outlook midweek

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Widespread rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are likely Saturday into Saturday night. There is the possibility for flooding. Chances for rain and thunderstorms, ranging from strong to severe, are forecast to return to the region sometime Tuesday or Wednesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas Game and Fish stocks lakes and ponds with trout

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is stocking state ponds and lakes with trout for urban anglers. JJ Gladden, the assistant chief in education for AGFC explained that the weather is perfect for trout fishing across the state. "We want to make things as easy...
ARKANSAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Has A New Town

Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas man raised concern about the mislabeling of CBD products. The man believes the products may contain Delta-8 THC, which causes physiological effects. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual.
HARRISON, AR
achi.net

Three Respiratory Viruses Spreading in Arkansas as Holiday Season Arrives

Three respiratory viruses are threatening Arkansans this holiday season, experts including ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson tell television station KNWA/Fox 24. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is spreading in the state, as are the flu and COVID-19. KNWA/Fox 24 reports that Mercy Northwest Arkansas is seeing an increase in patients with respiratory viruses.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Three people found shot to death in Arkansas home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
MADISON, AR
THV11

How higher holiday spending impacts Arkansas's economy

ARKANSAS, USA — Between gifts and travel, the holidays can get expensive, and if you factor in inflated prices you could be seeing an even bigger price tag. Even after many years of pandemic strain on the holidays, the prices haven't been slowing down shoppers or travelers. Adobe Analytics...
ARKANSAS STATE
