Lac Vieux Desert Tribe works to incorporate indigenous teaching, language in schools
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ojibwe language and culture is dying with their elders, but the Lac Vieux Desert Tribe of Chippewa Indians in Watersmeet hopes introducing it to children at school can change that. “We find other resources outside of the community to bring that language back to our...
‘Buddy Benches’ to bring new buds together at UP schools
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools in Marquette County are set to have friendlier playgrounds thanks to new Buddy Benches. Several community members donated to support Select Realty’s efforts to put together and donate 14 benches to Marquette County schools. The Buddy Benches encourage kindness, compassion and the cultivation...
Children’s book author uses beloved cat to tell tales of resilience
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today starts its Thursday morning episode with an update on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption and takes a look at the Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree lighting. And... It’s National Rosa Parks Day- a day to honor and recognize the work of the Civil...
Finlandia University to celebrate Finland’s Independence Day
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University will continue the long-standing Copper County cultural tradition of celebrating Finland’s Independence Day. The university has commemorated the establishment of the Republic of Finland each year since Finland achieved independence in 1917. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Finlandia University’s Finnish American Heritage Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and is open to the public. The evening’s schedule includes performances by the Kivajat Dancers and a musical group that formed as a result of classes offered by the Heritage Center’s Finnish American Folk School.
NMU holds First Nations Food Taster
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Native American Student Association (NASA) of Northern Michigan University held a food-tasting event at the Northern Center Monday evening. Serving up foods like bison, wild rice, squash, and venison allowed the community to try some of the food the first settlers of the Great Lakes traditionally enjoyed. The NASA president says this event is an opportunity to learn about indigenous communities, their history, culture and food.
