wkdzradio.com
Sarah Kathleen Payne Bouldin, 90, of Guthrie
Funeral services for 90-year-old Sarah Kathleen Payne Bouldin, of Guthrie, will be 11 o’clock Friday morning at Trenton Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Visitation will be from 5-7 o’clock Thursday evening at the church. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of the...
wkdzradio.com
Tony Britt, 62 of Cadiz
Private memorial services for 62 year-old Tony Britt of Cadiz will be held at a later date. King's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Reba Sears, 78, of Elkton
Funeral services for 78-year old Reba Joyce Sears, of Elkton, will be Wednesday afternoon, November 30, at 1:00 at the Todd County Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Clifty. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, November 29, from 5:00 until 8:00. In addition to her parents, she...
wkdzradio.com
Rooselvelt Bacon, 94 of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 94-year-old Roosevelt Bacon, of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, December 6 at noon at the Little Mill Cemetery in Trigg County. Visitation will be Tuesday morning at 10 at Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
Charles McGinniss Jr., 77 of Oak Grove
There will be no services for 77-year-old Charles Patrick McGinniss, Jr., of Oak Grove. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Donald Jackson, 84, of Crofton
Private memorial services for 84-year-old Donald Franklin Jackson of Crofton will be held at a later time. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by one son: Randolph (Rosa) Jackson of Crofton. daughters Betty (Wilford) Stewart of Crofton, KY. Marilyn (Kenneth) Wells...
wkdzradio.com
James Loman Jr., 62, of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 62-year-old James Edward Loman, Jr, of Hopkinsville, will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Wonda Torian, 72, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 72-year-old Wonda Joyce Torian, of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, November 29 at 12 pm at Gamble Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Martha Bundy, 73, of Pembroke
A celebration of life will be held at a later time for 73-year-old Martha Sue Morrow Bundy, of Pembroke. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Central City fireman with a “servant’s heart” passes away
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of its members. Firefighters say John David “Monk” Rich of Central City passed away at his home Monday night. The fire department shared its condolences in a social media statement, saying the 63-year-old German born man loved his job […]
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Canton Street Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 66-year-old Dorothy Payne was southbound when her car ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of West 15th Street. Payne was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for chest pain.
wkdzradio.com
Herndon Woman Injured In Lafayette Road Crash
A Herndon woman was injured in a wreck on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Taylor Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jessica Cibene was northbound when her SUV crossed the center line and struck a truck driven by Timothy Mahon of Colorado that was southbound.
WSMV
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
wkdzradio.com
Siemer Milling to Be Featured on ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’
A Hopkinsville business will appear on the FOX Business Channel show ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’ next week. Siemer Milling Company will be appearing on the Monday episode that airs at 6 pm. It will focus solely on Siemer Milling Company, its employees, wheat suppliers, and the role they play in the milling industry.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday evening. At about 5:34 p.m., the pedestrian was hit near 1683 Fort Campbell Blvd., in front of Wendy’s, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
wkdzradio.com
30 (A) Warm The Children
Over 200 children will have new warm, winter clothes thanks to a project of the Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club. The Willie Renshaw Warm the Children program is in its 26th year. Lead organizer, Nikki Chambers says community help is key to its success. She adds the program is a benefit to...
wkdzradio.com
Hearing Continued In Oak Grove Murder Case
Another pretrial conference was set in order to hear a motion to modify the bond in an Oak Grove murder case. Tyron Holt is charged with complicity to murder in the Oak Grove fatal shooting of 18-year old Gailon Toler of Clarksville. Holt’s attorney, Munroe Graham asked Judge Andrew Self...
wkdzradio.com
Officials Break Ground On I-24 Business Park Spec Building
Trigg County took its next step in economic growth Wednesday morning, when local and regional officials gathered to break ground on the 100,000 square-foot spec building planned for the I-24 Business Park. Set to open fall 2023 and play host to future industry, its construction was made possible through grant...
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
wkdzradio.com
Negotiations Continue In Richard Street Murder Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Richard Street in February will be back in Christian Circuit Court in January after attorneys said they are continuing to negotiate on reaching a resolution in the case. Daron Bell is accused of shooting 36-year old Gregory Burse in...
