Chicago, IL

Bleacher Report

Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines' quest for a national championship will reportedly continue without star running back Blake Corum. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Corum is expected to have knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. The junior running back suffered the injury...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bills' Von Miller Placed on IR with Knee Injury, Out at Least 4 Games

The Buffalo Bills placed veteran pass-rusher Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, as he recovers from lateral meniscus damage in his knee. Jones will miss a minimum of four games with the injury designation. "We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he...
Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris Didn't Suffer Major Injury, Status for Week 13 TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris avoided a significant injury coming out of Monday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris' abdominal injury isn't a major issue, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons will be determined as he gets re-evaluated throughout the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rose Bowl Reportedly Reaches Agreement to Allow CFP to Expand to 12 Teams

There will reportedly be a 12-team College Football Playoff by the start of the 2024 season. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract to allow expansion to occur by the start of the 2024 campaign. The bowl game, which has a central place in college football history, was holding up the process and could have delayed it until 2026.
ALABAMA STATE
Patrick Mahomes Says Matt Nagy Helped Him Cheat Before Chiefs' Predraft Visit

Kansas City Chiefs fans may want to send former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy a nice gift this holiday season for his role in getting Patrick Mahomes drafted by the team. Appearing on New Heights with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Mahomes said Nagy really liked him and gave the Texas Tech quarterback all the plays that head coach Andy Reid would quiz him on during a team visit before the draft in 2017.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

Week 13 is scheduled to kick off with a Thursday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. The game could have serious playoff implications, and this week could hold the same for many a fantasy manager. Fortunately, managers will only have to deal with two teams—the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 13 NFL Picks

In the NFL, playoff contenders usually separate from pretenders after Thanksgiving as top teams push to clinch a postseason spot. As a result, you would think our betting experts have an easier job with their picks against the spread, but isn't the case. Nonetheless, they’re ready to help you get the bag as the 2022 campaign winds to a close..
NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Schedule, Competitions for Revamped AFC vs. NFC Event

Flag football will replace the standard NFL Pro Bowl game in 2023, but it won't just be one game. It won't be two either. The NFL announced three flag football games will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, as part of the Pro Bowl Games, a weeklong series of competitions between the AFC and NFC.
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 13

In most fantasy football leagues, just two weeks remain in the regular season. It's a mad dash to claim a postseason spot. Sure, some lucky so-and-sos have already earned a playoff spot. And for some sad sacks, when the regular season ends, that's that. Time to pack it in and wait for baseball.
TENNESSEE STATE
Examining Shelton Sampson Jr.'s Impact on LSU's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Class of 2023 4-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has the chance to join a long lineage of talented pass-catchers when he steps on campus for the LSU Tigers next season. Sampson, who announced his commitment to the Tigers in August, will follow in the footsteps of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as the next potentially great receiver to don the Purple and Gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nets' Ben Simmons Will Miss Next 3 Games with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain and will be reassessed after that stretch. Simmons has previously missed time this season with knee soreness, and injuries are always going to be a storyline when it comes to his career. He sat out his rookie campaign because of a foot injury, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season in part because of a back issue that ultimately required surgery.
BROOKLYN, NY

