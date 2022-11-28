Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain and will be reassessed after that stretch. Simmons has previously missed time this season with knee soreness, and injuries are always going to be a storyline when it comes to his career. He sat out his rookie campaign because of a foot injury, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season in part because of a back issue that ultimately required surgery.

