Bleacher Report
Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines' quest for a national championship will reportedly continue without star running back Blake Corum. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Corum is expected to have knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. The junior running back suffered the injury...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Von Miller Placed on IR with Knee Injury, Out at Least 4 Games
The Buffalo Bills placed veteran pass-rusher Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, as he recovers from lateral meniscus damage in his knee. Jones will miss a minimum of four games with the injury designation. "We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Aaron Donald Ruled Out vs. Seahawks; 1st Career Game Missed Due to Injury
For the first time in his legendary nine-year NFL career, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will have to miss a game because of injury. Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Donald has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a sprained right ankle.
Bleacher Report
10 NFL Draft Prospects with Most to Gain During CFB's Championship Weekend
Competition breeds excitement. In regards to the NFL draft, those prospects who show up and show out during the biggest moments against the very best they've faced gain an edge over others in the class. Scouts and front office executives tend to place a greater emphasis on those examples when...
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris Didn't Suffer Major Injury, Status for Week 13 TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris avoided a significant injury coming out of Monday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris' abdominal injury isn't a major issue, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons will be determined as he gets re-evaluated throughout the week.
Bleacher Report
Raheem Mostert Clarifies Comments Saying Dolphins Have 'Way More Talent' Than 49ers
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2016 through 2021, so it certainly turned heads when he made comments appearing to criticize his former team. During an interview with NFL reporter Tyler Dunne, Mostert said "we have way more talent here" and noted the...
Bleacher Report
Rose Bowl Reportedly Reaches Agreement to Allow CFP to Expand to 12 Teams
There will reportedly be a 12-team College Football Playoff by the start of the 2024 season. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract to allow expansion to occur by the start of the 2024 campaign. The bowl game, which has a central place in college football history, was holding up the process and could have delayed it until 2026.
Bleacher Report
Kentucky QB Will Levis Declares for 2023 NFL Draft, Undecided on Bowl Game
Kentucky redshirt senior quarterback Will Levis has established himself as one of the best signal-callers in college football in his two seasons with the Wildcats, and now he's ready to test himself against the pros. On a Twitter space hosted by Blue Chips, Levis announced that he will enter the...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Says Matt Nagy Helped Him Cheat Before Chiefs' Predraft Visit
Kansas City Chiefs fans may want to send former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy a nice gift this holiday season for his role in getting Patrick Mahomes drafted by the team. Appearing on New Heights with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Mahomes said Nagy really liked him and gave the Texas Tech quarterback all the plays that head coach Andy Reid would quiz him on during a team visit before the draft in 2017.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge
Week 13 is scheduled to kick off with a Thursday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. The game could have serious playoff implications, and this week could hold the same for many a fantasy manager. Fortunately, managers will only have to deal with two teams—the...
Bleacher Report
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Declares 2023 NFL Draft; Will Skip Bowl Game
Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is ready to take his talents to the next level. Porter announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and he will skip the Nittany Lions' bowl game to prepare for the pre-draft process:. Porter played in...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 13 NFL Picks
In the NFL, playoff contenders usually separate from pretenders after Thanksgiving as top teams push to clinch a postseason spot. As a result, you would think our betting experts have an easier job with their picks against the spread, but isn't the case. Nonetheless, they’re ready to help you get the bag as the 2022 campaign winds to a close..
Bengals' Hayden Hurst responds to dis by Chiefs' Justin Reid
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on Thursday responded to Chiefs safety Justin Reid saying he was going to shut him down even though he didn't know Hurst's name.
Bleacher Report
NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Schedule, Competitions for Revamped AFC vs. NFC Event
Flag football will replace the standard NFL Pro Bowl game in 2023, but it won't just be one game. It won't be two either. The NFL announced three flag football games will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, as part of the Pro Bowl Games, a weeklong series of competitions between the AFC and NFC.
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 13
In most fantasy football leagues, just two weeks remain in the regular season. It's a mad dash to claim a postseason spot. Sure, some lucky so-and-sos have already earned a playoff spot. And for some sad sacks, when the regular season ends, that's that. Time to pack it in and wait for baseball.
Bleacher Report
Examining Shelton Sampson Jr.'s Impact on LSU's 2023 Season Depth Chart
Class of 2023 4-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has the chance to join a long lineage of talented pass-catchers when he steps on campus for the LSU Tigers next season. Sampson, who announced his commitment to the Tigers in August, will follow in the footsteps of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as the next potentially great receiver to don the Purple and Gold.
Bleacher Report
Michigan DT Mazi Smith Facing Felony Charge over Allegedly Carrying Concealed Weapon
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith was charged Wednesday with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, for an incident in October, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. The University of Michigan didn't provide a comment when questioned by VanHaaren. Smith has appeared in every game for the Wolverines this season, posting 43...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons Will Miss Next 3 Games with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain
Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain and will be reassessed after that stretch. Simmons has previously missed time this season with knee soreness, and injuries are always going to be a storyline when it comes to his career. He sat out his rookie campaign because of a foot injury, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season in part because of a back issue that ultimately required surgery.
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as Frustrated as I Am' at Broncos Losing 7 of 8 Games
It's been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, who have now lost seven of their past eight games after Sunday's 23-10 loss against the Carolina Panthers. And to be expected, head coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't happy. "Nobody's as frustrated as I am," he told reporters Monday. "This is not...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees, Giants 'Very Close to 50-50' for Star Free Agent
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes appears to be a two-horse race between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Giants are a "very realistic possibility" for Judge, and the odds for both teams are "very close to 50-50" (starts at 4:55 mark):. ESPN's Jeff...
