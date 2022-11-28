ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Black pastors group holds vigil for Walmart shooting victims

By BEN FINLEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uDeq_0jPPxGg900
1 of 7

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Five days have passed since Lorenzo Gamble was killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. His mother, Linda Gamble, hasn’t been able to do much of anything, including eat, because she misses him so much.

“It’s been really hard because I never, ever in a million years thought it would be my baby,” Gamble said. “He’s gone, but he will always be in my heart.”

Gamble spoke Sunday evening before a prayer vigil at The Mount Chesapeake church that honored her son and five other employees who police say were fatally shot by a store supervisor. Six others who were wounded in Tuesday’s rampage were also honored.

The 90-minute vigil — filled with music, hand raising and invocations of God — was an effort by the Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors to provide some kind of balm for a community that’s still raw from the violence.

By the end of the service, Gamble and her husband, Alonzo, stood with dozens of others who had lost someone to the carnage, knew a person who was wounded or who works at the store.

Among them was Shelia Bell, 70, a Walmart employee who worked with Lorenzo Gamble, a custodian at the store for 15 years. She said she also knew the shooter, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

“To tell you the truth, right now I’m numb inside,” Bell said.

During the vigil, a tall purple candle was lit for each of the victims. They were Gamble, 43; Fernando “Jesus” Chavez-Barron, 16; Kellie Pyle, 52; Tyneka Johnson, 22; Brian Pendleton, 38; and Randy Blevins, 70.

“We cannot know your pain of waiting to hear about your loved ones or even understand the horror of the phone call when it came,” state Sen. Mamie Locke said earlier. “But what we can do is come together as a community and provide a shoulder to lean on.”

Congressman Bobby Scott said that Chesapeake, a city of about 250,000 people near the Atlantic coast, “now joins the list of all too many communities forced to bear the unbearable.”

City officials have scheduled a candlelight vigil for Monday evening in a city park.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wunc.org

Virginia city honors the 6 victims of last week's Walmart shooting

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) Tis grace that brought me safe thus far. MCCAMMON: Flanked by more than a dozen police officers providing security on either side of the stage, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin quoted passages from the Bible and offered prayers for the victims. GLENN YOUNGKIN: And we pray that Lorenzo,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
New York Post

Chesapeake Walmart shooting survivor alleges mega-store knew of killer’s strange behavior

The Virginia Walmart employee who killed six of his coworkers in a mass shooting last week asked if they received active shooting training weeks before unleashing his massacre, a new lawsuit says. Killer Andre Bing would ask his peers the ominous question, but would only smile and walk away when they answered in the affirmative, a lawsuit filed Tuesday by shooting survivor Donya Prioleau against Walmart claims. Prioleau, who was in the Chesapeake store’s break room with about 14 other coworkers when Bing burst in and opened fire Nov. 22 night, is suing the mega-corporation for $50 million for keeping the killer...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Earwitness says loved one’s shooting death in Chesapeake wasn’t a case of road rage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — 30-year-old Tiquan Smith was an Air Force veteran, father of two daughters, and a business owner. Loved ones say all who knew him, loved him. “He didn’t have any problems with anybody out here on these streets. There was nothing but love out here, so whoever did this to him didn’t know him; they did not know him,” said his mother, Sharon Barnes.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy