Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Triple Twist’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Triple Twist” game were:

07-17-20-25-27-36

(seven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $320,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

