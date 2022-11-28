Read full article on original website
Related
Apple CEO Tim Cook ignores questions on whether he supports protests in China
The CEO of tech giant Apple, Tim Cook, dodged a series of questions from FOX Business on whether he stood by his company's business relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.
Musk says Apple stopped Twitter ads, threatens to 'withhold' it from app store
Elon Musk said Monday that tech giant Apple has "mostly" stopped advertising on Twitter. He also said Apple threatened to "withhold" Twitter from the app store.
DeSantis slams Apple for allegedly threatening to remove Twitter, catering to Chinese Communist Party
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has accused Apple of catering to the Chinese Communist Party while threatening to remove Twitter from its App store.
Elon Musk meets Apple CEO Tim Cook, says Twitter not at risk of getting pulled from App Store
Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from Apple Inc's App Store was untrue
China's factory activity drops amid renewed COVID-19 restrictions
As China's economy struggles with new COVID-19 restrictions, the country's factory activity has fallen to its lowest level since April.
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
Apple CEO Tim Cook flies to meet GOP lawmakers amid standoff with Elon Musk's Twitter
Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet with Republican leaders in the House during a trip to Washington, D.C. this week. GOP lawmakers are likely to grill him about Apple and Twitter.
Disney CEO Bob Iger tells employees he wants to ‘quiet’ down culture wars, ‘respect’ the audience
Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger declared he will try and "quiet things down" for the company on the culture wars and added that Disney must "respect" its audience.
U.S. Treasury Yellen: Twitter should be held to certain standards for content
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said social media company Twitter should be held to certain standards for content, arguing that it is "not that different" from radio stations and broadcasters subject to such rules.
Musk says ‘misunderstanding’ about potential Twitter removal from App Store resolved
Elon Musk on Wednesday said he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook, just two days after Musk claimed the tech company had threatened to pull Twitter from its app store, adding that the “misunderstanding” had been resolved. In a late afternoon tweet, Musk thanked Cook for “taking me...
DJ Khaled lists his Miami sneaker closet on Airbnb for $11 a night
DJ Khaled has listed his legendary shoe closet on Airbnb — it will be available for two overnight stays on Dec. 5 and 6 and will cost guests $11 per night.
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
Iconic Portland ice cream business threatens to move headquarters over city's rampant crime
Salt & Straw, a prominent Portland ice cream company, might move its headquarters from the city over crime issues that the company co-founder says threatens employee safety.
Twitter is seeing more signups than ever and is on course for a billion users by 2024, Elon Musk claims
Twitter is seeing all-time high signups and is on course for a billion users and to replace TikTok and Amazon, Elon Musk has claimed.Mr Musk made the predictions as he struggles with both advertisers and users leaving the platform amid fears for its future.As he looked to paint a brighter pic of Twitter’s fortunes, he claimed that it will one day serve as the “everything app”, integrating payment, entertainment and more.When a user suggested that it will replace “TikTok, YouTube, Amazon, Google, and every news outlet”, he said he is “optimistic that we will make some progress”.And he suggested that...
Elon Musk rips 'environmental, social, and governance' scores: 'the devil'
Elon Musk on Sunday likened ESG, the non-financial standards used by asset managers and investors in financial decision-making, to "the devil."
Biden accuses US of getting ‘lazy’ in sending manufacturing jobs to China
President Joe Biden on Tuesday blamed corporate greed and laziness for American jobs being shipped overseas to places like China over the last several decades.
Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple amid company's feud with Elon Musk: 'Conflict of interest'
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, criticized Apple for their content moderation policies, citing a "conflict of interest" in how they conduct business.
Sam Bankman-Fried says he has $100K left in bank account after FTX collapse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has revealed that he now has $100,000 in his personal bank account after once being valued at $26.5 billion, a report says.
Larry Kudlow: Why should union members have to pay dues to support left-wing agendas?
Larry Kudlow calls out President Biden's relations with unions and shows support to the railroad workers ahead of a rail strike that might occur early December on 'Kudlow.'
China used Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal for propaganda: Pentagon
WASHINGTON – China capitalized on President Biden’s mishandled US troop pullout from Afghanistan last year, using the ensuing chaos in propaganda meant to erode international support for America, according to the Defense Department’s latest China Military Power report released Tuesday. “In 2021, the PRC employed multiple diplomatic tools in an attempt to erode US andpartner influence, such as highlighting the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the Pentagon said in the report, using the official acronym for the People’s Republic of China. While the US rescued nearly 130,000 Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul during the month-long flight from Kabul, thousands more were left...
Fox Business
New York, NY
26K+
Followers
963
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 4