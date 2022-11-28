Florida Atlantic fired head coach Willie Taggart just five days ago and they have already found his replacement. In a process that involved Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, FAU announced that they have hired former Houston and Texas coach Tom Herman. Diaz in his first year as Penn State’s defensive coordinator coached a scrappy defense that included five players making All-Big Ten teams. He furthered the development of both Joey Porter Jr. and Ji'Ayir Brown specifically. Diaz did all this after a short stint as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes where he had a record of 21-15 in three...

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO