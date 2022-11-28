Read full article on original website
Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Snubbed from Doak Walker Finalists
Despite an outstanding season, Pitt Panthers star Israel Abanikanda was left off the list of Doak Walker Award finalists.
Bohls: Expanded CFP field is good for the Rose Bowl and all, but regular season diluted
The Rose Bowl relented. Finally. That may be the biggest upset of the college football season. Even bigger than South Carolina over Tennessee and Clemson, Marshall over Notre Dame, TCU over everybody and App State over Texas A&M. OK, well maybe that last one wasn’t that big of a shocker, come to think...
Pitt DB Khalil Anderson Brings Transfer Portal Total to Four
The Pitt Panthers lost a fourth player to the transfer portal this week.
Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit
The Pitt Panthers lost a 2023 defensive back from their next recruiting class.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
Lengthy list for Steelers first injury report against Falcons
The Steelers first injury list on a short week is lengthy but there isn’t anything surprising that we didn’t hear from Mike Tomlin during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.
Pitt News
Pitt men’s club basketball ends hiatus, looks to usher in new era of success
After securing big name prospects and adding depth with a solid transfer class, Pitt hoops looks ready to compete in the ACC this year. On the top of campus is a smaller gym, right behind the Petersen Events Center, that has another Pitt basketball team ready to begin their own basketball season.
Manny Diaz misses out on FAU coaching vacancy
Florida Atlantic fired head coach Willie Taggart just five days ago and they have already found his replacement. In a process that involved Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, FAU announced that they have hired former Houston and Texas coach Tom Herman. Diaz in his first year as Penn State’s defensive coordinator coached a scrappy defense that included five players making All-Big Ten teams. He furthered the development of both Joey Porter Jr. and Ji'Ayir Brown specifically. Diaz did all this after a short stint as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes where he had a record of 21-15 in three...
Belle Vernon nearly left in the dark prepping for State playoffs
On the heels of winning the WPIAL 3A Championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, the Leopards are now preparing to face Central Martinsburg in the PIAA state semifinals.
Jeff Saturday Explains Not Calling Timeout Late vs. Steelers
The Colts didn’t use their first timeout of the second half until there were 30 seconds left in the game.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie QB1’s Traits Get Compared To Hall Of Famer, Legendary QB
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett broke out in his senior year of college at the University of Pittsburgh. As a result, he rose up draft boards significantly, ending up as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In the process, he’s drawn comparisons to several NFL quarterbacks, current and past, from Derek Carr to Joe Burrow.
Imani Christian transfers eligible for basketball season after PIAA overturns WPIAL decisions
Imani Christian transfers Robert Sledge and Kylan Holmes are now eligible to play basketball this winter after the PIAA overturned earlier decisions by the WPIAL. The two had appeal hearings Monday. “They were so excited and I understand why,” Imani Christian athletic director Cliff Simon said. “Both had legitimate reason...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
