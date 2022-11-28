ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Pitt News

Pitt’s Calijah Kancey named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

While the Panthers aren’t participating in the ACC Championship game this weekend, they’re still adding some hardware to their trophy case this week. The ACC awards committee voted Pitt’s junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Kancey is the second Panther to ever bring home the award since Pitt started competing in the ACC in the 2013-14 season. The only other Panther to earn the award is Aaron Donald — now Super Bowl champion and highest paid interior lineman in the NFL — who won the award in 2013.
Akron Beacon Journal

OHSAA football state final live score updates: Hoban vs. Toledo Central Catholic

CANTON — The Hoban football team's quest for another OHSAA state championship culminates in tonight's Division II state final. The Knights, seeking their sixth state title in the last eight years, play Toledo Central Catholic tonight at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The 7 p.m. game kicks off a weekend of seven state finals in three days at Hall of Fame Stadium. ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Manny Diaz misses out on FAU coaching vacancy

Florida Atlantic fired head coach Willie Taggart just five days ago and they have already found his replacement. In a process that involved Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, FAU announced that they have hired former Houston and Texas coach Tom Herman. Diaz in his first year as Penn State’s defensive coordinator coached a scrappy defense that included five players making All-Big Ten teams. He furthered the development of both Joey Porter Jr. and Ji'Ayir Brown specifically. Diaz did all this after a short stint as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes where he had a record of 21-15 in three...
