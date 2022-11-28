Read full article on original website
Related
Pitt News
Pitt men’s club basketball ends hiatus, looks to usher in new era of success
After securing big name prospects and adding depth with a solid transfer class, Pitt hoops looks ready to compete in the ACC this year. On the top of campus is a smaller gym, right behind the Petersen Events Center, that has another Pitt basketball team ready to begin their own basketball season.
Pitt News
Pitt’s Calijah Kancey named ACC Defensive Player of the Year
While the Panthers aren’t participating in the ACC Championship game this weekend, they’re still adding some hardware to their trophy case this week. The ACC awards committee voted Pitt’s junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Kancey is the second Panther to ever bring home the award since Pitt started competing in the ACC in the 2013-14 season. The only other Panther to earn the award is Aaron Donald — now Super Bowl champion and highest paid interior lineman in the NFL — who won the award in 2013.
Bohls: Expanded CFP field is good for the Rose Bowl and all, but regular season diluted
The Rose Bowl relented. Finally. That may be the biggest upset of the college football season. Even bigger than South Carolina over Tennessee and Clemson, Marshall over Notre Dame, TCU over everybody and App State over Texas A&M. OK, well maybe that last one wasn’t that big of a shocker, come to think...
OHSAA football state final live score updates: Hoban vs. Toledo Central Catholic
CANTON — The Hoban football team's quest for another OHSAA state championship culminates in tonight's Division II state final. The Knights, seeking their sixth state title in the last eight years, play Toledo Central Catholic tonight at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The 7 p.m. game kicks off a weekend of seven state finals in three days at Hall of Fame Stadium. ...
Manny Diaz misses out on FAU coaching vacancy
Florida Atlantic fired head coach Willie Taggart just five days ago and they have already found his replacement. In a process that involved Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, FAU announced that they have hired former Houston and Texas coach Tom Herman. Diaz in his first year as Penn State’s defensive coordinator coached a scrappy defense that included five players making All-Big Ten teams. He furthered the development of both Joey Porter Jr. and Ji'Ayir Brown specifically. Diaz did all this after a short stint as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes where he had a record of 21-15 in three...
Comments / 0