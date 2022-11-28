While the Panthers aren’t participating in the ACC Championship game this weekend, they’re still adding some hardware to their trophy case this week. The ACC awards committee voted Pitt’s junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Kancey is the second Panther to ever bring home the award since Pitt started competing in the ACC in the 2013-14 season. The only other Panther to earn the award is Aaron Donald — now Super Bowl champion and highest paid interior lineman in the NFL — who won the award in 2013.

4 HOURS AGO