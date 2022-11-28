Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Football 101: A close look at run defense’s returning issues
For a few weeks, it seemed like the Seattle Seahawks had fixed their issues defending against the run. That clearly hasn’t been the case their last two games, though. Seattle allowed 161 rushing yards to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 10 loss, then following a bye week the Hawks were torched by the Raiders for 283 yards on the ground last Sunday. Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs in particular ran all over Seattle’s defense with 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.
Just how high will Seahawks’ pick from Wilson trade to Broncos get?
There are a lot of factors that go into why the Seahawks’ trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos has turned out great in Seattle and, well, the exact opposite in Denver. Brandon Stokley, a former star NFL receiver who spent time with both the Broncos and Seahawks, now hosts Stokley and Zach for The Fan 104.3 FM in Denver, a sister station of Seattle Sports, so he’s seen the entire situation with Wilson up close this season.
NFL Draft insider on why ’22 Seahawks class hit, possible ’23 targets
The Seahawks have been one of the more pleasantly surprising teams in the NFL this season, and considering the amount of rookies they’re relying on, their 2022 draft class deserves a lot of credit for that. Seattle has received big contributions from cornerback Tariq Woolen (fifth round), running back...
KIRO Newsradio’s Seahawks Code Word Ticket Blitz
It’s KIRO Newsradio’s Seahawks Code Word Ticket Blitz and your chance to be one of our 12 Seahawks Ticket winners this week!. Just listen to KIRO Newsradio between 6am-10pm, November 29th through December 2nd when each day’s Seahawks code word will be announced. When you hear that day’s unique code word, complete our registration page below and you’re entered for a chance to win! Each day of this sweepstakes you are invited to enter one time… that’s four entries if you listen all week!
Carter Shaw, Son of David Shaw, Commits to UCLA Football as Walk-On
The class of 2023 wide receiver will be heading to Westwood following his father's resignation as head coach at Stanford.
Why are Kraken surging this season? What broadcaster Forslund sees
It’s a world of difference when you compare this second Seattle Kraken season to their first. Following a wild 9-8 overtime win on the road over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night, the Kraken are on a franchise-record six-game winning streak and have gone 11-1-1 over their last 13 contests. For the season Seattle has a 14-5-3 record, good enough for 31 points in the standings, just four behind the Pacific Division-leading Las Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1, 35 points).
Are the Kraken for real? The optimist and pessimist outlooks
It would be tough not to get excited about the 13-5-3 start the Seattle Kraken are off to. It has the team in second place in the Pacific Division, looking up at Vegas but only by six points with three games in hand. The start has Seattle looking at the potential of becoming a playoff contender.
Fann: Astros just sent reminder to Mariners they’re not going anywhere
The Houston Astros reminded the baseball world on Monday that they aren’t going anywhere. The defending champs signed former White Sox slugger José Abreu to a three-year, $60 million deal. Abreu is no spring chicken as he’ll be 36 come opening day 2023, but he’s the perfect first...
