Driver in custody after leading Chesterfield Police on chase into Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two individuals are in custody after leading Chesterfield Police in a chase across the county and two cities, ending in a crash in Colonial Heights.

According to Chesterfield Police, they began pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled from a traffic stop in the county Sunday evening. The driver then fled into Richmond before turning on Route 1 and heading back into the county.

By the time the vehicle reached southern Chesterfield, several police cruisers were in pursuit, and police attempted to use ‘stop-sticks’ to halt the chase.

But the chase only came to an end when the driver ran a red light int he city of Colonial Heights, striking another car. he driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested at the scene, and luckily no one in either vehicle was injured.

