Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Harrisburg High School soccer team honored at commissioner meeting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For a short time on Wednesday, the world cup was not the soccer event people were talking about. The boy’s soccer team from Harrisburg High School was honored by the Dauphin County Comissioners. The Cougars became Mid-Penn Capital Division Champions for the first time...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening

Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Penn State considering reuniting their two law schools

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — After only eight years of separation, Penn State University (PSU) is considering combining their two separately accredited law schools. President Neeli Bendapudi announced yesterday that she is recommending the schools combine to offer law students a more robust law school experience. “Both Penn State Dickinson...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Shots fired investigation underway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating shots fired on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the area of S. 20th and Derry streets for a report of shots fired. When officers responded to the area, they canvassed surrounding schools and the area for any suspects or victims.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Two Harrisburg Men Plead Guilty In 2021 Killing

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Two Harrisburg men are now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Houston man in town for work. Tyree Smith and Charles Anderson shot and killed Christopher Hill after an argument in a Harrisburg nightclub parking lot. Smith and Anderson fired shots after Hill's friend pulled out a gun and a bullet struck Hill in the head. Sentencing is set for February 2nd.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Update: I-83 north in Harrisburg reopened after crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA

Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA

