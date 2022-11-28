Read full article on original website
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Central Dauphin’s David Chase claims his first college opportunity
David Chase said all he needed was a chance, and now he has just that. The Central Dauphin football senior standout told PennLive he recently received an opportunity to play at Lincoln. “When I went on a visit, they said, ‘You are exactly what we are looking for,’” Chase said....
Harrisburg (10-2) vs. State College (13-0): Players to know and keys to victory in 6A football semifinals
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Harrisburg (10-2) vs. State College (13-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Harrisburg gets a rematch with State College in Class 6A state semifinals
YORK, Pa. — This year, Harrisburg's postseason journey has been something of a revenge tour. The Cougars avenged an early season loss to Manheim Township in last week's District 3 Class 6A championship game, defeating the Blue Streaks 44-6 to capture their second straight crown. Township is one of...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Cocalico faces Pine-Richland in PIAA Class 5A semifinals
YORK, Pa. — When an underdog team keeps winning week after week, how long does it take before people stop referring to them as "the underdogs?" That's a question worth pondering when you consider Cocalico's magical run to the District 3 Class 5A championship, which peaked with last Friday's 34-14 victory over Exeter.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Trinity looks to take down a titan in PIAA Class 2A semifinals
YORK, Pa. — Trinity continued its magical postseason run last weekend with a 35-17 come-from-behind victory over Executive Education Charter in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. But the Shamrocks might need more than magic to defeat their next opponent in the semifinals. They face one of the most dominant...
abc27.com
Harrisburg High School soccer team honored at commissioner meeting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For a short time on Wednesday, the world cup was not the soccer event people were talking about. The boy’s soccer team from Harrisburg High School was honored by the Dauphin County Comissioners. The Cougars became Mid-Penn Capital Division Champions for the first time...
New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening
Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
FOX43.com
Penn State considering reuniting their two law schools
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — After only eight years of separation, Penn State University (PSU) is considering combining their two separately accredited law schools. President Neeli Bendapudi announced yesterday that she is recommending the schools combine to offer law students a more robust law school experience. “Both Penn State Dickinson...
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
abc27.com
Shots fired investigation underway in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating shots fired on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the area of S. 20th and Derry streets for a report of shots fired. When officers responded to the area, they canvassed surrounding schools and the area for any suspects or victims.
iheart.com
Two Harrisburg Men Plead Guilty In 2021 Killing
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Two Harrisburg men are now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Houston man in town for work. Tyree Smith and Charles Anderson shot and killed Christopher Hill after an argument in a Harrisburg nightclub parking lot. Smith and Anderson fired shots after Hill's friend pulled out a gun and a bullet struck Hill in the head. Sentencing is set for February 2nd.
Victim’s friend drew gun first, but Harrisburg men shot first: DA
Two Harrisburg men have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after one of them shot a Houston truck driver in the head after the victim’s friend pulled a gun on them last year. Tyree Smith and Charles Anderson, both 30, followed, shot and killed Christopher Hill, 26, after an argument...
local21news.com
Dauphin County elementary school announces virtual learning day on Wednesday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — According to an alert published on the Lower Dauphin School District website, East Hanover Elementary school will be closed and hold a virtual instruction day on Wednesday, November 30. The school district says the closure is due to a "water issue." All other schools...
theburgnews.com
Greetings, Governor: We roll out the welcome mat for our newest Harrisburg resident
Soon after I moved to Harrisburg, I went to the annual Pride parade to take a few pictures to post to TheBurg’s Facebook page. Stationing myself along the route, I was surprised to see a familiar face marching at the head of the parade: then-Gov. Ed Rendell. I liked...
abc27.com
Update: I-83 north in Harrisburg reopened after crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
Harrisburg woman gets state prison term for West Shore arson
A Harrisburg woman will spend at least three years in state prison for torching a New Cumberland man’s apartment in a fit of rage last December, an act that left nine people temporarily homeless and sent one man to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Valerie Mesaros, 24,...
Penn State president recommends university’s 2 independent law schools ‘reunite’ as 1
Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park operated as one school between 2006-2014, but became separately accredited institutions after that.
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA
Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
Police searching for answers after shell casings found in road in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police Department is searching for answers regarding a shots fired incident on Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area of South 20th and Derry Streets around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 for a report of shots fired. They did not locate any victims or...
WGAL
Vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Dauphin County is shutting down a portion of Interstate 83 northbound. According to 511PA, the crash happened between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46B: US 322 East- Hershey in Harrisburg at around 10:15 p.m. All northbound lanes were closed as...
