First look AAC Championship: UCF at Tulane odds and lines

The No. 23 UCF Knights (9-3, 6-2 AAC) and No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (10-2, 7-1) meet for the American Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday. Kickoff at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we look at UCF vs. Tulane from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

Rankings courtesy the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

UCF scuffled against South Florida last Saturday, but the Knights beat the underdog Bulls (+19.5) 46-39 on a TD scored in the final minute of play. Central Florida, No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings, is 4-1 in its last 5 games, and that stretch includes a 38-31 win at Tulane Nov. 12. The 1-point-underdog Knights jumped out to a 24-7 lead in that game and finished plus-2 in turnovers while outgaining the Green Wave 468 yards to 391.

The Green Wave, tabbed 19th by the CFP committee, beat No. 21 Cincinnati 27-24 Saturday. Tulane was favored by 1 point in a game that saw the 2 sides equally divvy up points in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters. RB Tyjae Spears had 181 rushing yards and 2 TDs against the Bearcats. Spears has rushed for 120-plus yards in 6 straight games and has 1,177 rushing yards this season.

UCF at Tulane odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 9:01 p.m. ET.

Moneyline: Off the board

Off the board Against the spread (ATS): UCF +3 (-105) | Tulane -3 (-115)

UCF +3 (-105) | Tulane -3 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 57 (O: -110 | U: -110)

UCF at Tulane odds

ML : UCF 9-3 | Tulane 10-2

: UCF 9-3 | Tulane 10-2 ATS : UCF 7-5 | Tulane 10-2

: UCF 7-5 | Tulane 10-2 O/U: UCF 5-7 | Tulane 6-6

UCF at Tulane head-to-head

The Knights are 10-2 all-time against the Green Wave, and they have won 5 straight in the series.

In those dozen meetings, Central Florida is 7-5 ATS.

Tulane is 2-1 ATS in the last 3 games played in New Orleans.

The Over has gone 6-5 across the last 11 meetings (3-1 in the last 4 played in New Orleans).

