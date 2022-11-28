ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

Wāhine score big in conference volleyball season honors

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s Rainbow Wāhine volleyball team earned four of the top 2022 season honors for the Big West Conference. Amber Igiede was named Big West Player of the Week; Kate Lang received Setter of the Year honors; Caylen Alexander was tabbed Freshman of the Year; Robyn Ah Mow was named Coach of the Year for the third straight season; and Riley Wagoner earned all-Big West first team honors along with Igiede and Lang.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Bows basketball falls to Texas A&M Commerce in controversial finish

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team lost to Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday night in a game that ended in controversy. The Rainbow Warriors, who struggled offensively trailed by as many as 14 in the second half but made a comeback late where after a Noel Coleman three pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining, UH […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Eight Rainbow Warriors awarded All-Mountain West Conference honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference announced their All-Conference footall teams on Tuesday with eight Rainbow Warriors being awarded All-Mountain West Honors. Offensive lineman Ilm Manning and tight end Caleb Phillips headline the group after being named to the first team while fellow o-lineman Micah Vanterpool was named to...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Ironman announces plans for dual host sites in 2023

Committed to providing women and men their own dedicated day of racing, Ironman announced Wednesday that the 2023 Ironman World Championship triathlon will be hosted in two different locations next year. The women will race Oct. 14 in Kailua-Kona, with the men’s race date and location to be outside Hawai‘i....
KAILUA-KONA, HI
Outsider.com

Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter

The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
notquitenigella.com

Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies

Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

OHA announces new name of makai Kaka’ako property

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs acquired 30 acres of makai property in Kaka’ako south of Ala Moana Boulevard. It was transferred to OHA from the State of Hawai’i in a deal that will allow OHA to begin reclaiming the area from 19th and 20th century industrial development and bring it back to […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Amid North Korean tensions, South Korean Navy conducts mission in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 600 members of the South Korean Navy’s Cruise Training Task Group are in Honolulu for a goodwill and training mission. Among them, naval academy cadets who are learning on the country’s first training ship, the ROKS Hansando. The ship features a high-tech simulator that allows young midshipmen to get hands-on training of the ship’s equipment through various scenarios.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Sodas, Ginger Beers and Other Non-Beer Beverages from Honolulu Breweries

Breweries, by definition, make beer. In Hawai‘i, though, a few of them produce alternative drinks, some without beer, others made using similar brewing techniques to beer but with different ingredients. So whether you abstain for your health or because you just want to have a fun time while staying sober, it’s a good bet you’ll find a locally produced drink there for you. Here are some examples of new things to try:
HONOLULU, HI

