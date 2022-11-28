Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
Wāhine score big in conference volleyball season honors
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s Rainbow Wāhine volleyball team earned four of the top 2022 season honors for the Big West Conference. Amber Igiede was named Big West Player of the Week; Kate Lang received Setter of the Year honors; Caylen Alexander was tabbed Freshman of the Year; Robyn Ah Mow was named Coach of the Year for the third straight season; and Riley Wagoner earned all-Big West first team honors along with Igiede and Lang.
‘Bows basketball falls to Texas A&M Commerce in controversial finish
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team lost to Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday night in a game that ended in controversy. The Rainbow Warriors, who struggled offensively trailed by as many as 14 in the second half but made a comeback late where after a Noel Coleman three pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining, UH […]
Eight Rainbow Warriors awarded All-Mountain West Conference honors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference announced their All-Conference footall teams on Tuesday with eight Rainbow Warriors being awarded All-Mountain West Honors. Offensive lineman Ilm Manning and tight end Caleb Phillips headline the group after being named to the first team while fellow o-lineman Micah Vanterpool was named to...
Liona Lefau named 2022 MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Men’s IRONMAN race leaving Kona, women’s race to stay
The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship will occur in two different host venues.
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ironman World Championships triathlon is slated to be a smaller event on Hawaii Island starting next year. Officials announced Wednesday that the next VinFast Ironman World Championships will have duel hosts. That means that on Oct. 14, 2023, the women’s race will return to Kona.
Ironman announces plans for dual host sites in 2023
Committed to providing women and men their own dedicated day of racing, Ironman announced Wednesday that the 2023 Ironman World Championship triathlon will be hosted in two different locations next year. The women will race Oct. 14 in Kailua-Kona, with the men’s race date and location to be outside Hawai‘i....
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
Japanese tourism trickling back to Hawaii
Locals are not alone if they have noticed more Japanese visitors in Hawaii.
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns
As of Wednesday night, officials said lava is about 3 miles away from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the people of Hawaii." Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's...
Mauna Loa forms fourth fissure overnight
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.
Latest on Mauna Loa lava flow
Hawaii Volcano Observatory provides latest details on Mauna Loa lava flow
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
BWS wants weekly testing after foam spill at Red Hill
The Hawai'i Department of Health announced today that it is investigating the spillage of approximately 1,100 gallons of a fire suppressant material, aqueous film forming foam.
Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies
Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
OHA announces new name of makai Kaka’ako property
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs acquired 30 acres of makai property in Kaka’ako south of Ala Moana Boulevard. It was transferred to OHA from the State of Hawai’i in a deal that will allow OHA to begin reclaiming the area from 19th and 20th century industrial development and bring it back to […]
Amid North Korean tensions, South Korean Navy conducts mission in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 600 members of the South Korean Navy’s Cruise Training Task Group are in Honolulu for a goodwill and training mission. Among them, naval academy cadets who are learning on the country’s first training ship, the ROKS Hansando. The ship features a high-tech simulator that allows young midshipmen to get hands-on training of the ship’s equipment through various scenarios.
Sodas, Ginger Beers and Other Non-Beer Beverages from Honolulu Breweries
Breweries, by definition, make beer. In Hawai‘i, though, a few of them produce alternative drinks, some without beer, others made using similar brewing techniques to beer but with different ingredients. So whether you abstain for your health or because you just want to have a fun time while staying sober, it’s a good bet you’ll find a locally produced drink there for you. Here are some examples of new things to try:
