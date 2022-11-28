ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rough 4th quarter sends ISU women to loss against North Carolina

By Bennett Blake
 3 days ago
(Portland, OR) In the Phil Knight Invitational women’s finals on Sunday it was #8 North Carolina coming back to beat #5 Iowa State by a final score of 73-64. The Tar Heels rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit.

The Cyclones were outscored 23-18 in the 3rd quarter and 28-11 in the 4th. Stephanie Soares produced 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ashley Joens scored 18. Iowa State shot only 25% (9/35) from 3-point range.

Next up for the 5-1 Cyclones is Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday.

Western Iowa Today

