Windham, ME

WGME

Christmas Prelude kicks off in Kennebunkport

It’s the first day of December and that means a lot of holiday celebrations are kicking off. One of those is Kennebunkport's famous Christmas Prelude. The festivities begin Thursday with many events, including chocolate sculpting sessions and a gingerbread pop-up shop. The celebrations continue throughout the next two weeks...
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
Q97.9

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Can You Help A Central Maine Family Get Their Baby Quilt Back?

One Maine family is pleading with the public to help find and return an item that is extremely special to their adorable little baby. Nathaniel Bartlett, father of baby Cora, along with family is besides himself, hoping that a handmade sentimentally small child's quilt will be found. Nathaniel believes that...
AUGUSTA, ME
ngxchange.org

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
95.9 WCYY

You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine

Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
CASCO, ME
WGME

Catholic Charities helps Mainers stay warm on Giving Tuesday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- On Giving Tuesday, Catholic Charities Maine put its focus on helping people stay warm. Tuesday, the organization handed out free hand-knit hats, scarves and mittens in Portland. Organizers say they received more than 500 items to give to people in need this winter. "We just want it...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Power outages fall across Maine as strong winds subside

PORTLAND, Maine — The number of power outages across Maine continues to drop Thursday as Central Maine Power crews work to restore service following heavy rain and strong wind gusts Wednesday. As of 8:00 a.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 17,000 customers without power in the state....
MAINE STATE
WGME

83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade

BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
BELGRADE, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich couple has ‘trip of a lifetime’

Woolwich’s Veda and Carl Ferris, winners of an “I’m With The Band” trip from Maine Lottery, called their recent trip one of the most amazing experiences in their 41 years of marriage. The couple had a day in Nashville before heading onto a concert bus and...
WOOLWICH, ME
94.9 HOM

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Harpswell lobstermen honor Maine man killed in crash

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Lobstermen on the Midcoast are honoring the loss of one of their own. On October 31 in Harpswell, police say a truck driven by 21-year-old Mason Warren crossed the center line, went off the road and flipped on its roof. Warren died at the scene. Lobstermen in...
HARPSWELL, ME

