shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
WWD

Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga

PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
HollywoodLife

North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits

Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s ‘cold’ home compared to ‘psych ward’

Someone call Martha Stewart back. Fans slammed Kim Kardashian’s home decor skills after she posted the “things at home that make me happy” on Tuesday. The “Kardashians” star, 42, took to Instagram to share several snaps of her home. In one photo, she showed off her bedroom which featured white and gray marble walls. In a second, a huge piece of artwork with a blue dot in the middle on a gray stone wall was photographed. One specific photo even showed what appeared to be her living room, which was decorated with matching chairs and a couch, a throw blanket and a rug....
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup

Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
RadarOnline

Kanye West Looks Worse For Wear In LA In First Sighting Since Moving Divorce From Kim Kardashian Forward

Kanye West was spotted out in Los Angeles looking exhausted as he walked into a meeting in a rare sighting of the embattled rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned. West, 45, was accompanied by two other men on the outing. The musician wore a black Balenciaga despite the fashion house cutting all ties with him after his antisemitic remarks. He finished off his look with a pair of black rain boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch

Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos

Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Says Donald Trump Hurled Insults about Kim Kardashian

Kanye West released his first video for his 2024 presidential run, and he claims Donald Trump has some super unkind things to say about his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, but what exactly 45 allegedly said is a mystery. Ye, who posted the vid on Twitter, says Trump was pissed when he...

