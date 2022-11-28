ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former 49ers Make Harsh Statements About the Team

Following the San Francisco 49ers win against the New Orleans Saints, there were reports that two former 49ers players made some harsh statements about the team. San Francisco is set to play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel was previously the 49ers offensive coordinator. Former 49ers runningbacks, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr made interesting remarks about San Francisco’s offense, specifically against their quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Snag $1,250 on Caesars for Thursday Night Football

New York Post readers can get their hands on a sweet new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL. Click the link below to learn how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before Bills-Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Grab the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Check out the best sportsbook promo codes New Caesars Sportsbook bettors can claim bet insurance on their first sports wager up to $1,250. This ranks among the top risk-free bet offers on the market and its a great way to get started in sports betting. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our...
NFL Analysis Network

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Tied For This Crazy 49ers’ Team Record

A lot has been made about the quarterback position for the San Francisco 49ers. They were all in on Trey Lance as they spent the entire offseason rebuilding their offense to fit his skill set. Lance couldn’t be much more different from Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the team’s starter when healthy for the last five seasons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWL-TV

Forecast: The Saints giveth but they don't taketh away

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 New Orleans have had so much go wrong in 2022, from injuries to bad offseason decisions, but the most incredible thing about the Saints season is the spectacular lack of turnovers created by the defense. To make things worse, the offense is tied for...
ATLANTA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy