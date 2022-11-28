ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. “Of course, we do,” Blinken told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked about the...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Channel 3000

What’s the effect of the Russian oil price cap and EU embargo?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia’s oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow’s budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine. The cap is set to take effect Monday, the same day...
HAWAII STATE
Channel 3000

South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can’t pay people enough to have a baby

The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy — and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
The Associated Press

World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Neymar expected to play for Brazil

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup. Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday’s game against South Korea in the round of 16. The forward missed the final two matches of the group stage after injuring his right ankle in the opening game win over Serbia.
Channel 3000

Senate votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved quickly Thursday to avert a rail strike that the Biden administration and business leaders warned would have had devastating consequences for the nation’s economy. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 3000

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy