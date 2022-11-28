Read full article on original website
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. “Of course, we do,” Blinken told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked about the...
Start your week smart: Trump, China, OPEC, Power outage, Messi
With the arrival of December, the year is drawing to a close — and some might say not a moment too soon. What does 2023 hold in store for us? Well, it appears the future looks bright … magenta to be exact. Here’s what else you need to...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
What’s the effect of the Russian oil price cap and EU embargo?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia’s oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow’s budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine. The cap is set to take effect Monday, the same day...
Kyiv blames Russia for bloody packages containing ‘animal eyes’ sent to Ukrainian embassies across Europe
Ukraine’s foreign minister has accused Russia of being behind a series of more than a dozen letters containing explosives or animal parts that were sent to Ukrainian diplomats around the world. “This campaign is aimed at sowing fear,” Dmytro Kuleba told CNN’s Matthew Chance in an exclusive interview in...
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can’t pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy — and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Neymar expected to play for Brazil
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup. Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday’s game against South Korea in the round of 16. The forward missed the final two matches of the group stage after injuring his right ankle in the opening game win over Serbia.
Senate votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved quickly Thursday to avert a rail strike that the Biden administration and business leaders warned would have had devastating consequences for the nation’s economy. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached...
Former Iran football team player challenges authorities’ ‘silence’ after death of man celebrating World Cup defeat
A former Iran national team football player has criticized authorities for their “silence” over the death of a man who celebrated the country’s World Cup defeat to the United States earlier this week. Mehran Samak, 27, died in Bandar Anzali city, northern Iran, during public celebrations by...
White House sees stronger than expected jobs report following string of promising economic data
The Biden White House had hoped to see continued moderation in US jobs growth in the November jobs report to bolster what it sees as growing evidence that inflation is starting to slow — but newly released data Friday morning defied the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to cool down the economy.
Biden encouraged by jobs report; passenger killed on Antarctic cruise; weekly religion roundup | Hot off the Wire podcast
• President Joe Biden is assuring the nation that the U.S. economy is chugging along. Biden pointed to the addition of 263,000 jobs and the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% last month as proof that his policies have bulked up the economy. • At the White House, the president...
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than...
