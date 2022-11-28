Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Mazzulla Named Coach of the Month
Former West Virginia University guard Joe Mazzulla earns NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month
NBA
Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston
McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose 113-107
The Wizards headed into Brooklyn coming off one of their best wins of the season at home on Monday night. They were looking to build on that momentum, but the Nets had other plans. It was a hard-fought, gritty game, but the Wizards fell short by a final score of 113-107 despite getting 27 points and a career-high 19 rebounds from Kristaps Porzingis.
NBA
Jalen Williams, Bennedict Mathurin named Kia Rookies of the Month
Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Jalen Williams and Pacers guard-forward Bennedict Mathurin have been named the NBA Rookies of the Month for October and November. Check out highlights from their standout play to begin the season. Jalen Williams | Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA...
NBA
Midweek Hoops In LA As The Trail Blazers Take On The Lakers
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-10) at LOS ANGELES LAKERS (7-12) Nov. 30, 2022 — Crypto.com Arena — 7:30 pm PST. The Trail Blazers and Lakers will meet for the second time this season on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers by a...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 134, Heat 121
A heavy dose of The Jays and a sprinkle of Al Horford knocked the Miami Heat out Wednesday night. Boston, which led for the final 31:18 of the game, took control over the final five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter with a 16-6 run. Thirteen of those points were scored by Jayson Tatum (eight) and Jaylen Brown (five), while Horford added in three.
NBA
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NBA
"It Was A Team Win" | Clarkson And Sexton Spark Utah In Win Over The Clippers
Following their loss on Monday night, Jazz head coach Will Hardy preached about his team’s need to play for 48 minutes. Utah played its most complete game in the past week and a half, taking down the LA Clippers 125-112 on Wednesday night. "A lot of guys participated tonight,”...
NBA
Pistons Mailbag - Thursday, Dec. 1
A little bit of everything – Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers, Dwane Casey’s future, NBA scheduling – is on the menu in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag. @wataman66: When are we going to realize Killian Hayes is not the answer at point...
NBA
SPURS SIGN ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 29, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Alize Johnson and waived Jordan Hall. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. During the Spurs 50th Anniversary season, Johnson becomes the 50th NBA Gatorade Call-Up in Austin Spurs history.
NBA
Magic Play With Far More Spirit and Energy, But It Wasn’t Enough Against Kevin Durant & the Nets
Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points and Franz Wagner posted 21 points, but the undermanned Magic, despite playing with far more spirit, energy, and effort than the prior night, could only do so much against Kevin Durant, who exploded for a season-best 45 points in Orlando’s 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Barclays Center.
NBA
The Night in Tweets: Nembhard's Buzzer Beater Beats Lakers
The Pacers came away with a thrilling 116-115 win over the Lakers on Monday night/Tuesday morning, as rookie guard Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun LeBron & Co. Missed the moment while you were sleeping or just want to re-live it in all its glory? Here...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Running on Fumes
Justin and Carter react to the Cavs 1-2 road trip and discuss how fatigue appears to be a major factor in the Cavs last two games. As well as some insights from the loss to the Bucks, the progress of Evan Mobley and more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 1, 2022
New Orleans (13-8) beats Toronto (11-10) 126-108 on Wednesday night's matchup. the postgame recap. Listen to postgame interviews from Willie Green, Zion Williamson and Dyson Daniels. After last night's win, the Pelicans are in solo third place. New Orleans is only two games behind first-place Phoenix (14-6). The Pelicans take...
NBA
Murray, Jokić Guide Nuggets to 120-100 Rout of Rockets
DENVER (AP) Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokić had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Jokić added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes. Aaron...
NBA
Wizards Injury Update
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last five games with right ankle soreness, received an MRI examination yesterday that revealed a bone bruise. He will be listed as out for Wednesday’s game at Brooklyn and his status beyond Wednesday will be determined by his clinical evolution. Hachimura...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Suns (11.30.2022)
The Chicago Bulls (9-11) continue their six-game road trip with a stop in the Arizona desert this evening to take on the Western Conference leading Phoenix Suns (14-6). Tonight’s contest is the first of two between the Bulls and Suns, with the series concluding in Chicago later this season on March 3rd.
NBA
CrunchTime set for a crucial 13-game slate in NBA
With an exhilarating 13 games scheduled for Wednesday, some NBA fans are worried about missing out on the action. Well, fear no more. Starting at 9 p.m. ET, the fast-paced and action-packed show, “CrunchTime,” will have you covered. Jared Greenberg and 2016 NBA champion Channing Frye will have you on the edge of your seat as they take you around the league. You don’t want to miss the top slams, dishes and clutch moments.
NBA
Lakers Get Back to Winning Ways vs. Blazers
After a back-and-forth 1st quarter that saw them go down by as many as 11 points, the Lakers steadied themselves to take control of the game and cruise to a 128-109 victory over the shorthanded Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The Lakers struggled to find a rhythm early in this...
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: December schedule analysis
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Lakers face a tough December. The...
