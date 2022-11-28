ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers makes feelings on Jordan Love clear

All signs point to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers starting this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. However, Rodgers’ 2022 NFL season and last week’s injury have put a renewed focus on the future of the franchise and quarterback Jordan Love. While Rodgers continues to focus on playing and being the face of the franchise, he also has some honest thoughts on his backup and a potential replacement one day.
NBC Sports

“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party

Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday

On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
VikingsTerritory

Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’

NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III has bold message for Packers

Robert Griffin III delivered a bold message for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin was speaking on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 12 Monday Night Football game between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. RG3 said that he thinks the Packers should hold out the injured Aaron Rodgers in order to give Jordan Love an opportunity.
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell shares update on status of Jim Leonhard

Luke Fickell is now the head coach at Wisconsin, and one big question many have had is what will happen with Jim Leonhard. Leonhard played at Wisconsin from 2001-2004 and followed that with a lengthy NFL career. He later joined Paul Chryst’s staff with the Badgers in 2016 and quickly rose to the position of defensive coordinator.
Yardbarker

Packers Analyst Demands A Major Leadership Change

In their Sunday Night Football 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers surrendered 363 rushing yards and an additional 137 passing yards. The Packers allowed two separate players to run for more than 140 yards. It’s difficult to win a game when you surrender over 300 rushing yards.
TODAY.com

Rob Gronkowski says he'd 'whoop' Eli Manning at pickleball

Eli Manning may have bested Rob Gronkowski in the Super Bowl, but Gronk says he’ll get him where it counts most: the pickleball court. The tight end, who retired for a second time after last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told the 3rd hour of TODAY he’s been playing the fast-growing sport since hanging up his cleats.
CBS Boston

Speculation on a Tom Brady-Patriots reunion has begun

BOSTON -- The 2022 New England Patriots are 6-5 on the season, but they rank 21st in total offense. Tom Brady ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards, but his Buccaneers are just 5-6.The Patriots need better offense. Brady needs better coaching. All of this is apparent to anyone paying attention to the NFL this year.So, it was an inevitability, then, that speculation of a Tom Brady-Bill Belichick reunion would make the leap from group text messages to the mainstream. And The Athletic's Jeff Howe was the man to do that on Wednesday.While Howe did not report that Brady...
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign linebacker to two-year, $4.4M extension

The New England Patriots apparently like what they have in Jahlani Tavai. The fourth-year linebacker has agreed to a contract extension with the Patriots worth $4.4 million over two years that will keep him in New England through 2024, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday. Tavai's extension includes an $850,000 signing bonus, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.
NBC Sports

CMC sits out 49ers practice; status vs. Dolphins uncertain

SANTA CLARA — Running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday and his availability for the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain. “He just felt some irritation,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of McCaffrey on Wednesday. When asked if there’s concern whether McCaffrey...

