Yellowstone Fans Were Begging For Jamie To Run Over Beth After She Threatened His Baby

DAMN.

We’re gonna get into some spoilers tonight so if you haven’t had a chance to watch Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 yet, scroll on through…

If there was one major plotline heading into Season 5, it was Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) & Beth Dutton’s (Kelly Reilly) relationship coming to a breaking point.

I mean, fans have been crystal clear on how much they hate her character lately, how mean she is to Carter, how ruthless she is to Jamie… fans are just over it.

In in tonight’s episode, “Horses In Heaven,” we get one step closer to that breaking point as Beth finally finds out that Jamie has a son.

Of course, the entire reason that Beth hates Jamie is because he took her to an abortion clinic (at her request) when she was 15 years old, and since they were on the Reservation, they gave her a hysterectomy… forever destroying her opportunity to have children.

And to this day, she hates Jamie with every fiber of her being for it.

So naturally, she went absolutely ape shit when she saw the car seat in the back seat of his car and threatened to take his baby away from him. That’s right, she straight up told Jamie to kiss him goodbye the next time he sees him.

Savage…

That being said, Jamie seemed like he considered running her over with his car after she got out and started walking… and fans were BEGGING for him to do it:

And then he f*cked Sarah Atwood, the woman trying to take down his father and steal the ranch.

Unless it’s all part of a brilliant plan, you gotta wonder how Jamie can be so dumb. One minute you’re rooting for him to run his sister over with a car and the next, you want to smack him upside the head.

Either way… it’s gonna get WILD.

Yellowstone: The Complete Soundtrack

The Paramount Network series is pretty much the hottest thing on television right now, and aside from the exceptional cast, the stunning mountain views, and the riveting storyline… the music in the series is downright phenomenal.

We’re talking Tyler Childers, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Colter Wall, Whitey Morgan, Blackberry Smoke and a ton more.

The show also features a ton of Ryan Bingham’s music, who stars in the show as Walker, a drifting, ex-con ranch hand on the Dutton’s Yellowstone Ranch.

Season 5 will also introduce us to a new character played by country music star Lainey Wilson, and Lainey says she’s pretty much just playing herself. I’m sure we can expect more of her tunes on the Season 5 soundtrack.

And yeah, we all want to see what happens to the John, Beth, Kayce and the rest of the Dutton family, how John runs the state of Montana as the new Governor, what happens to Kayce & Monica’s relationship, can Jamie finally earn the respect of his family and more, but I also can’t WAIT to see what artists make the Season 5 soundtrack.

In case you missed the Season 5 trailer:

Ranking The Top 5 Songs From Every Season

Oh, we’re doing it people…

With the highly-anticipated Yellowstone Season 5 on the way, and a TON of great country music to look forward to, we’re going to try and tackle the impossible task of ranking the best songs from every season.

Some have argued that this past season wasn’t quite as good as the others, and many also didn’t particularly think the Season 4 finale was as exciting as the previous ones. And while that’s debatable, there’s no doubt in my mind that the music from the last season was just as good as ever.

And something tells me that Season 5 is going to be even better. Of course, Lainey Wilson will starring in this upcoming season so we’re sure to hear some new tunes from her.

Expertly curated by series creator Taylor Sheridan, as well as music supervisor Andrea von Foerster, Yellowstone unquestionably has the greatest soundtrack in the history of television.

In Season 4, we saw the likes of Shane Smith & the Saints, Colter Wall, Blackberry Smoke, Hailey Whitters, Ryan Bingham, John Prine, Willie Nelson, Cody Johnson, Jason Isbell, and more.

So without further ado, let’s count it down.

From the pilot episode, all the way up to the Season 4 finale, the soundtrack of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone has been absolutely incredible. The show itself is great too, but the soundtrack is really what ties it all together for me.

The music of Whiskey Myers is featured prominently throughout the series, as well as Ryan Bingham (who stars in the show), but along with Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Colter Wall, Turnpike Troubadours and more, I honestly don’t think I could draw it up any better.

So that being said, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights from each season.

Season 1

5. “Me and the Whiskey” – Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

4. “Keep the Wolves Away” – Uncle Lucius

3. “Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton

2. “All Choked Up Again” – Ryan Bingham

1. “Stone” – Whiskey Myers

Season 2

5. “Workin’ Overtime” – Lainey Wilson

4. “Pearl Snaps” – Jason Boland & The Stragglers

3. “Long Hot Summer Day” – Turnpike Troubadours

2. “The Weary Kind” – Ryan Bingham

1. “Nose On the Grindstone” – Tyler Childers

Season 3

5. “Condemned” – Zach Bryan

4. “Mama’s Song” – Cody Jinks

3. “Caroline” (feat. Belle Plaine) – Colter Wall

2. “Lady May” – Tyler Childers

1. “Turtles All the Way Down” – Sturgill Simpson

Season 4

5. “All I See Is You” – Shane Smith & the Saints

4. “Sleeping On The Blacktop” – Colter Wall

3. “Break My Heart Sweetly” – John Moreland

2. “Cover Me Up” – Jason Isbell

1. “West Texas In My Eye” – The Panhandlers

