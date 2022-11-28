Happy "Friday Jr." and first day of the final month of 2022 — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: French scientists say they have successfully revived a so-called "zombie" virus that had been safely frozen in Siberian permafrost for about 48,500 years. But have no fear! The revival effort is apparently just a practice run to prepare for the event that climate change could unearth thousands of other long-dormant viruses, according to one scientist at a remote research base who is becoming increasingly agitated while quite obviously hiding the gash on his arm from his colleagues.

9 HOURS AGO