Germany dumped out of World Cup as Japan stun Spain
Germany suffered a second straight group-stage exit at the World Cup on Thursday as Japan stunned Spain 2-1, a result which sent both teams through to the last 16. Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to top the group with seven points, reaching the last 16 for the first time in 36 years.
New York, Singapore top list of world's most expensive cities in which to live
There is a cost of living crisis in major cities across the world, and none are more affected than New York City, which is now tied with Singapore as the most expensive city to live in.
Morning Brief: Canada's Richest Neighbourhoods, Old Toys Worth Thousands & More
Happy "Friday Jr." and first day of the final month of 2022 — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: French scientists say they have successfully revived a so-called "zombie" virus that had been safely frozen in Siberian permafrost for about 48,500 years. But have no fear! The revival effort is apparently just a practice run to prepare for the event that climate change could unearth thousands of other long-dormant viruses, according to one scientist at a remote research base who is becoming increasingly agitated while quite obviously hiding the gash on his arm from his colleagues.
3 Sets Of Holiday Lights Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To An 'Electric Shock Hazard'
The festive season is drawing close and with it comes a new set of consumer product recalls from Health Canada. Between November 28 and December 1, the government agency issued three alerts for decorative lighting strings where their sampling and evaluation program determined that they "may pose an electric shock hazard to consumers."
House Prices In Canada Are Set To Fall In 2023 & Here's Where They're Going Down The Most
With high inflation generally being hard on Canadian wallets this year, a bit of good news on the cost of housing in Canada is always welcome. According to a new report by real estate company RE/MAX, Canucks can expect to see a decline in the cost of housing in Canada in 2023.
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Forgot All About Her Ticket For Months & Then Found Out She Won
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta found out she had accidentally forgotten about a ticket and it turned out she had won big!. Krista Castagna, from the town of Sedgewick, bought a Lotto Max ticket way back in June from Harvest Hills Lotto at 615 - 54 Ellerslie Rd. S.W. in Edmonton. She put the ticket in her wallet and forgot all about it for months.
Canada's New Winter Forecast Predicts A 'Frigid' Start To The Season Thanks To A Polar Vortex
A new edition of Canada's winter forecast was just released and it calls for a "strong start" to the season, with colder-than-normal temperatures across most of the country in December. The Weather Network has released its 2022-2023 Winter Forecast for Canada, which provides an in-depth look at what to expect...
Danielle Smith Has Unveiled The Alberta Sovereignty Act & Here's What It Means For Albertans
Alberta's premier Danielle Smith has finally unveiled the long-talked-about Alberta Sovereignty Act which will allow the province to "push back against federal interference." In a press conference on Tuesday, November 29, Smith said the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, is a first step in standing up for Albertans and "pushing Ottawa back into its own lane."
Flair Airlines Launched A New Route From Edmonton To Arizona & It's Only $99 To Get There
Escaping the Alberta winter weather is about to get even easier, because Flair Airlines has just launched its first direct flight from Edmonton to Tucson, Arizona, and as a bonus, flights are pretty cheap!. Flair kicked off its newest route from Edmonton International Airport to Tucson International Airport on November...
