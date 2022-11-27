The proposal for a new TRON update is underway that would increase energy cost. TRX’s weekly chart was green and metrics were supportive of a price increase. Twitter account TRON Community recently revealed that a new update for TRON [TRX] was underway. It will result in several network changes. According to the tweet, if the update gets approved, the energy cost of the TRON network will be increased to $420. This change will also cause an increase in the daily burning rate of eight million TRX, with an inflation rate of -3.17%.

2 DAYS AGO