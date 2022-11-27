Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot investors can expect marvels in 2023 only if DOT can cross these hurdles
Polkadot’s market cap witnessed a massive surge in the last two days. DOT’s short-term outlook starts shifting in favor of the bulls, but a rally remains at bay. The Polkadot network seems to be concluding November on an interesting note courtesy of its Sub0 conference. The network released an update highlighting some developments that may lay the foundation for its 2023 progress.
ambcrypto.com
Here’s what TRX investors need to know about Tron’s latest weekly report
Tron released a weekly report, revealing a strong growth trajectory. Its development activity has concluded the month by dropping to a 4-week low. Tron’s native cryptocurrency TRX has concluded the last week of November with a bullish recovery. While this is good news, investors will also be pleased about the network’s latest weekly update.
ambcrypto.com
What Ethereum [ETH] holders should expect in the near-term
ETH was in a bullish market structure but in a price correction phase. The price decline could settle at the 78.6% ($1260.23) Fibonacci retracement level. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1283.82 at press time. This level was a drop after ETH lost the psychological $1300 mark it reached after a recent rally last week.
ambcrypto.com
Curve investors could watch out for these levels after CRV’s 5% rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Price/volume divergence could lead to a price correction in the short term. Curve [CRV] rallied after losing over 20% in recent days. The rally responded to a voted proposal...
ambcrypto.com
Going long on Dogecoin [DOGE]? Here’s what you need to know
It faces a bearish order block around the 100% Fib level ($0.10790) Declining development activity and negative sentiment could undermine further near-term price recovery. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price rally began on 22 November after BTC reclaimed the $16,000 level, and at the time of writing, it resulted in a price increase of over 40%.
ambcrypto.com
Coinbase is all set to delist XRP, here’s everything you need to know
BCH, ETC, and XLM are among the crypto assets that are set to join XRP in the delisting next week. Following this, no negative impact was seen in the prices of the affected tokens. From next week, America’s most popular crypto exchange Coinbase will stop supporting XRP. According to the...
ambcrypto.com
All there is to know about Compound Finance’s latest proposal
Compound Finance, the Ethereum [ETH]-based decentralized lending protocol, took a significant step that will reduce its vulnerability to DeFi exploits. DeFi exploits have singlehandedly managed to wreck havoc in the cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, several DeFi platforms have fallen victim to these attacks over the past few weeks. Compound Finance set...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum miner revenue reaches monthly high, but here’s the issue
ETH’s number of daily active addresses surged to a monthly high in the last three days. The transaction volume was relatively low which suggested the lack of a strong whale presence. Ethereum network activity has seen significant recovery this week as market conditions improve. This was highlighted in the...
ambcrypto.com
Cosmos: Risk-averse traders have reason to overlook ATOM’s bullish crossover
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Cosmos [ATOM] witnessed a bullish MACD crossover – a buy signal. ATOM saw improved development activity and funding rates, but the sentiment is still negative. Cosmos [ATOM]...
ambcrypto.com
Understanding TRX’s scenario and what to expect from it in near term
The proposal for a new TRON update is underway that would increase energy cost. TRX’s weekly chart was green and metrics were supportive of a price increase. Twitter account TRON Community recently revealed that a new update for TRON [TRX] was underway. It will result in several network changes. According to the tweet, if the update gets approved, the energy cost of the TRON network will be increased to $420. This change will also cause an increase in the daily burning rate of eight million TRX, with an inflation rate of -3.17%.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score and everything latest for your next trade
Bitcoin accumulation has rallied since the collapse of FTX. New BTC buyers have seen lower losses than an average existing BTC holder. As the general cryptocurrency market took a bite at recovery following the sudden collapse of FTX, Glassnode, in a new report, considered whether Bitcoin’s [BTC] continued sell-offs represented a continuation of the bearish trend. Was there a deeper psychological shift among BTC investors?
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s [BTC] bearish pennant has some tips for its long-term holders
Bitcoin’s open interest in the derivatives market dropped substantially last week. Bitcoin has kicked off this week with a return of sell pressure after failing to maintain its upside last week. A new CryptoQuant analysis suggests that we might see more price slippage this week. Bitcoin is forming a...
ambcrypto.com
Analyzing why Algorand [ALGO] could be off to a flying start in 2023
ALGO recently dropped by almost 50% from its current monthly high. Algorand’s metrics are demonstrating mixed results despite the support retest. Algorand concluded November with the launch of Decipher 22, its second annual meeting. This meeting could mark the start of another ALGO rally, considering the cryptocurrency’s current position.
ambcrypto.com
All about DCG, its subsidiaries, and why investors shouldn’t fret over liquidation
Recent developments around the Digital Currency Group (DCG) led to widespread speculation about its future of its star subsidiaries. These include Genesis Global Trading and more importantly Grayscale Investments Inc. The latter happens to be the firm behind the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest institutional Bitcoin fund. Grayscale’s...
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche’s [AVAX] long-term outlook just got more promising after…
Avalanche experienced positive growth in transaction count. The developer activity metric just concluded in November with a sharp upside. 2022 has been a bearish month for AVAX and the rest of the crypto market in general. Despite this, Avalanche has achieved positive growth in other areas as highlighted in its latest update.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Why the low social activity around the leading coin should concern you
Bitcoin has seen low social dominance in the past few weeks. Some analysts speculate that the price might dip even further. Data from leading on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that the last few weeks had been marked by low social activity for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. BTC’s social dominance remained low as traders continued to shy away from the leading coin in favor of altcoins.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s net issuance reading since merge has got some tips for traders
Ethereum’s total net issuance witnessed a massive spike. The number of Ethereum’s retail investors also grew over the past few days. Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, reported that over the past few weeks, there was a significant increase in the total net coin issuance of Ethereum. Read Ethereum’s...
ambcrypto.com
Lido Finance: LDO’s reaction to whale accumulation calls for vigilance because…
Ethereum whales lit up interest in LDO as the token price increased. The on-chain performance of Lido showed some shortfall. Hence, there might be a need for caution. Lido Finance [LDO] garnered a 7.88% price increase in the last 24 hours following Ethereum [ETH] whales’ interest in the token. According to WhaleStats, LDO was one of the smart contract tokens mostly used by the top 5000 investors in this group within the same period.
ambcrypto.com
Can Solana’s NFT space manage to restore SOL’s position in the crypto market
Solana’s weekly chart was green and the metrics supported a positive outlook. On the other hand, SOL’s Bollinger Band and RSI flashed bearish signals. Solana [SOL] has been drifting away from the top ten list of cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization for quite a few weeks now. Though Solana failed to impress its investors, growth was witnessed in its NFT ecosystem.
ambcrypto.com
Will BTC repeat history amid DOGE witnessing its most recent rally
On-chain data showed that growth in DOGE’s price is usually followed by a fall in BTC’s price. Analysts found that BTC might see a further price drawdown. While the recent jump in Dogecoin’s [DOGE] price might mean well for its holders, its rally may spell doom for the price of leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC].
Comments / 0