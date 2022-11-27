The 2021-22 academic year brought much to celebrate as the Penn College community and its supporters honored the legacy of retired President Davie Jane Gilmour (including closing a $37.2 million fundraising campaign), widened access to meaningful degrees, produced real-world ready grads, and empowered tomorrow makers to broaden their horizons – through competition, travel, internships and more. “I am grateful to the leaders before me and around me,” writes President Michael J. Reed. “Their high expectations and culture of continuous improvement created a solid, progressive foundation that we – alumni, corporate partners, employees, parents, students and friends – continue to strengthen together.” Read more in the 2021-22 Impact Report.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO