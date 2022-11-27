Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
pct.edu
Ignited, Inspired, Committed: Penn College Impact Report 2021-22
The 2021-22 academic year brought much to celebrate as the Penn College community and its supporters honored the legacy of retired President Davie Jane Gilmour (including closing a $37.2 million fundraising campaign), widened access to meaningful degrees, produced real-world ready grads, and empowered tomorrow makers to broaden their horizons – through competition, travel, internships and more. “I am grateful to the leaders before me and around me,” writes President Michael J. Reed. “Their high expectations and culture of continuous improvement created a solid, progressive foundation that we – alumni, corporate partners, employees, parents, students and friends – continue to strengthen together.” Read more in the 2021-22 Impact Report.
pct.edu
Nursing programs to simplify selective admission criteria
Beginning in December, Pennsylvania College of Technology will no longer require the Test of Essential Academic Skills as a criterion for admission into its pre-licensure nursing education majors. Those majors are the LPN-to-RN associate degree, nursing associate degree and nursing bachelor’s degree. Beginning with the college’s December selection period,...
pct.edu
Dec. 10 service set for former faculty member
William A. “Bill” Kranz, a former faculty member and a Williamsport Area Community College alumnus, died Friday, Nov. 25, at UPMC Williamsport. Kranz earned an associate degree in technology studies in 1985 and was on the college’s construction faculty from August 1981 until November 1999 – first as an instructor of plumbing and heating, and later as an associate professor of HVAC and refrigeration. A memorial service and visitation are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at Noll’s, 1 E. Central Ave., South Williamsport. A full obituary is available in Wednesday’s Williamsport Sun-Gazette.
pct.edu
Students continue to unpack benefits from service trip to Alaska
For some travel experiences, the excitement ends when the travelers return home, but for a Pennsylvania College of Technology group, the benefits from a service-learning trip to Alaska are still being unpacked. The contingent from Penn College’s human services & restorative justice major partnered with YWCA Alaska to host “Through...
Comments / 0