Yung Joc feels that there won’t be a lot of women rappers buzzing and running the game a year from now. During a sit down with Vlad TV, Joc was asked why women in Hip-Hop can’t seem to get along, citing the Latto and Nicki Minaj debacle as his point of reference. After a long pause, Joc voiced his opinion that women “don’t want to share” and said this behavior would carry over to “the spotlight.” More from VIBE.comLatto Named Top New Artist Of 2022 On Billboard ChartsLatto Teases New GloRilla CollaborationCoi Leray And BIA Respond To Ghostwriting Rumors After Latto Demos...

