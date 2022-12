BEREA, Ohio — St. John's Jesuit opened its basketball season Sunday with a 65-63 victory over reigning Division II state runner-up Gates Mills Gilmour Academy at the Cleveland Basketball Classic at Baldwin Wallace University.

CJ Hornbeak scored 28 points, Joseph Taylor 13 points, and Jaylen Murphy 10 points for St. John's.

Brandon Rose put in 25 points for Gilmour, with Jimmy Lawless and Adisa Molton each scoring 15 points.