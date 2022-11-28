ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley is a feud made in AEW heaven

After seemingly putting an end to William Regal’s run in AEW once and for all – though, in actuality, that might have happened later in the show – Jon Moxley returned to Dynamite live from Indianapolis with a bone to pick. Not with anyone in particular, mind you, he didn’t come out and challenge MJF […] The post ‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley is a feud made in AEW heaven appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ronda Rousey draws praise from an unlikely WWE heel

When WWE signed Ronda Rousey, it was supposed to be a game-changer. One of the most popular MMA fighters of all time who quite literally changed the face of the industry forever, Rousey’s addition to WWE fully shattered any remnants of the “Divas Division” and boldly declared that women in The Fed could be legit brawlers who wouldn’t bat an eye while they break their opponent’s arm with a Fujiwara armbar.
WWE’s Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio shoot on Rey Mysterio’s poor Christmas etiquette

When Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attacked Rey Mysterio on Thanksgiving in front of Mrs. Mysterio, and the Mysterio-ettes, it took the WWE Universe by storm. Millions watched the incident transpire from their dining room tables, couches, or bathrooms alike, and through it all, one question rose above all others: why did Mysterio and Ripley do it? Was it revenge for not being invited to dinner? An opportunity to attack his least favorite person when he knew where he would be? And what about the WWE camera crew? Do they just follow performers around in their free time, or did Mysterio and/or Ripley explicitly invite them to film the goings on?
