Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Meteorological Winter starts tomorrow

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - From a historical perspective the next three months of the year are the coldest and usually the snowiest in Rochester. Today marks the last day of Meteorological Fall and tomorrow will be the beginning of Meteorological Winter. From a climate perspective, January is typically the coldest...
13 WHAM

ROC the Day raises $1 million

Rochester, N.Y. — Instead of shopping for gifts many people in our area are gave them for ROC the Day. The annual day of giving is organized by the United Way and encourages people to donate to local charities and non-profits in a 24-hour window. This year, a record-breaking...
WHEC TV-10

Local organization brings six new homeless shelters to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Six new homeless shelters will soon be opening in Rochester thanks to a local organization. REACH Advocacy is making it all happen. It’s a group founded by regular citizens, churches and others looking to help the homeless. These new shelters come at a time when...
13 WHAM

Daystar serves kids with 'very' special needs

Rochester, N.Y. — Meet Mia. In many ways, she's a normal, happy little girl. She loves to play and learn. But as her mother says, in her 22 months of life, she's had to endure more than most will in a lifetime. "The doctor was very concerned with her...
NYS Music

Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This December

We’ve got five must-see music suggestions to end your year this December here in Rochester. From the 1st to the 31st, we’ve got you covered. So work off that holiday meal, take a load off your holiday shopping stress, and get down and groovy with these great shows coming to town. Get out and celebrate a full (relatively) unimpeded year of live music!
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: November comes to an end with gusty winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The passage of a fast-moving strong cold front was very evident today. Gusty winds continue to impact the area with sharply colder temperatures arriving in Rochester. As high pressure pushes across the eastern half of the country, the winds will slowly diminish Thursday afternoon. Tonight expect the gusty...
13 WHAM

Wind advisory in WNY through tomorrow

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weather will be gusty between now and Thursday. A relatively strong cold front will move through WNY this morning. This front will bring widespread rain, followed by gusty winds. Wind gusts this morning will be around 40-45 mph. After the front passes through, the wind...
