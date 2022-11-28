ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The fish that used to be full of no one knows, is now a famous specialty that is strangely popular, $16/kg

Housewives who want to buy must order a whole month in advance for $16 / kg, equivalent to about 10,000 – 15,000 VND ($0,6)/ child. In the West, there are many famous specialties that make tourists happy, just enjoy them once and will never forget them! In it, there is a type of fish with a very unique name – False black lance catfish, which is welcomed and “favored” by many people.
New check-in point for young people in Saigon: Rows of sesame buds change their leaves to bold colors

Taking advantage of the poetic beautiful sky, many young girls are eager to check in and take pictures to keep their youthful and youthful moments. In the past few days, rows of sesame trees along the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal (the section near Thi Nghe bridge, Binh Thanh district, Ho Chi Minh City) suddenly became “famous” attracting many young people to have fun and take pictures.
The most beautiful reed grass fields in the country, some places are actively hunted by backpackers

The end of the year is the time when the reed grass fields glow a fanciful color. In recent days, on social networks, many pictures of beautiful reed fields have appeared on social networks. It is known that not the scenery abroad, these pictures were taken at a location in the country. That is Long Bien district, Hanoi capital, specifically the area at the foot of Long Bien bridge or Ngoc Thuy dike.
Trang Bang dew-dried rice paper: The quintessential convergence dish

Dew-dried rice paper is considered the “unique” culinary quintessence of Trang (Tay Ninh). With skillful hands and heirloom experience through generations, artisans in the countryside of Trang Bang have created a unique and delicious rice paper, the flavor is not mixed with any other type of rice paper.
Tourists flock to Ba Den Mountain after the mysterious “flying saucer” phenomenon

The level of tourists flocking to Ba Den mountain (Thach Tan commune, Tay Ninh city) after this spiritual landscape appeared mysterious “flying saucer clouds” increased sharply. Ba Den Mountain is more than 100km from Ho Chi Minh City, famous for its majestic natural scenery associated with thrilling spiritual...
Explore the ‘curse’ of love at the most sacred ancient temple in Hue

Thien Mu Pagoda is a place not to be missed on the journey to discover Hue. Located on Ha Khe hill, on the left bank of the Perfume River, 5km west of Hue city center is an ancient temple that anyone coming to the ancient capital cannot ignore, which is Thien Mu Pagoda.
Polar Bear Cheesecake Truffles

Cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, almond extract, salt, and nutmeg in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Mix in graham cracker crumbs until thoroughly combined. Cover and refrigerate, about 1 hour. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove truffle filling mixture from fridge. Scoop out...
Shining bright chrysanthemum village Tet

The village of chrysanthemums for sale during Tet glows in the night. Hundreds of thousands of flower pots are “awakened” to bloom in time for the Lunar New Year. Quang Ngai province is considered to be the largest chrysanthemum sale in the Central region – Central Highlands. Every year, people in Quang Ngai plant from 600-700 thousand pots of chrysanthemums to serve the Tet market.
My Home Always Smells Amazing Thanks to This Smart Diffuser

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As a home editor, I've admittedly tried a lot of ways to make my home smell great. From endless candles tumbling out of my cabinets to small essential oil diffusers that I forget to turn on, I am constantly testing out new methods of adding aromas to my home. A clean, warm-smelling home is a happy one, and that is what I strive for.

