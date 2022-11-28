Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sacramento-area schools competing in CIF State playoffs in football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sac-Joaquin Section championships in football were decided across two days of action during Thanksgiving weekend. Those schools are now competing for state titles with California Federation Interscholastic Regional bowl games on deck this week. The state playoff brackets were unveiled on Nov. 27 with the Regional bowl games occurring at […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Wilson a key defender for Bulldogs
If you watched Folsom battle Oak Ridge for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship on Friday at Sac City College, you saw Folsom senior Slade Wilson make two plays within a five-play stretch in the fourth quarter that tilted the game in Folsom’s favor. After Oak Ridge tied the...
thewildcattribune.com
Junior Mylia Perez commits to Stanford for softball
Dougherty Valley junior Mylia Perez committed to Stanford University early this November to play softball beginning fall of 2024. Her talent and grit, combined with her academic strengths, allowed Mylia Perez to receive offers from various Ivy League schools. The youngest of three children, Mylia Perez has always been very...
KCRA.com
High School Playbook finals: Scores, highlights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nov. 25 is the final night of the 2022 High School Playbook season. Watch scores and highlights in the video player above.
Bomb threat shuts down Marin County high school
A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of a Marin County high school, according to police. The Mill Valley Police Department initially issued an alert around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, warning residents about evacuations.
KCRA.com
Family-owned Sacramento sports bar becomes gathering spot for World Cup soccer fans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loud cheers echoed inside Henry's Lounge in midtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning as more than 100 soccer fans celebrated a World Cup win for the United States in the match-up against Iran. "It was amazing. I wish she was here to see it," said Henry's Lounge...
KCRA.com
Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
SFist
Mistrial Declared In Antioch Murder Case After Defendant, Representing Himself, Shouts Profanities at Prosecutor and Judge
A 27-year-old man from Oakland, representing himself in a case involving the murder of his ex-girlfriend, has spent a fair bit of time shouting profanities and slurs at the prosecutor and judge, and generally interrupting the proceedings. Now the judge has declared a mistrial. It's kind of astonishing that the...
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police
The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Five robberies and one burglary over Thanksgiving weekend in San Jose
The police in San Jose were busy this holiday weekend, as they responded to five robberies and one burglary, according to San Jose Police Department.
Paradise Post
Storm to bring widespread rain to Bay Area on Thursday, up to 3 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada
Boosting what has been a mediocre start so far to the winter season, a storm from the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring widespread rain to the Bay Area on Thursday and blanket the Sierra Nevada with up to 3 feet of new snow. “This is a pretty good event....
Driver facing homicide charge after DUI crash: Santa Clara police
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old man is facing homicide and DUI charges following a fatal crash in Santa Clara on San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real. Isaias Mendoza-Inijuez, of Sonoma, was driving a Volvo at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light and collided with a BMW, according […]
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Showers return to the Bay Area! Track the rain where you live with Live Doppler 7.
NBC Bay Area
Lafayette Gun Owners Required to Keep Firearms Locked Up
The Lafayette City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday night requiring city gun owners to keep firearms in a locked container or use a safety lock. The council will make it official at the next council meeting with a second reading of the new ordinance, likely as part of the council consent calendar.
Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in gas station shootout that killed clerk in Antioch
A gas-station shootout in Antioch between a robbery suspect and clerk ended up killing the clerk, but the suspect won't face murder charges. The victim's girlfriend said she is devastated and that he didn't deserve to die.
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
