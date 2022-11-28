ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

FOX40

The Sacramento-area schools competing in CIF State playoffs in football

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sac-Joaquin Section championships in football were decided across two days of action during Thanksgiving weekend.  Those schools are now competing for state titles with California Federation Interscholastic Regional bowl games on deck this week. The state playoff brackets were unveiled on Nov. 27 with the Regional bowl games occurring at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wilson a key defender for Bulldogs

If you watched Folsom battle Oak Ridge for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship on Friday at Sac City College, you saw Folsom senior Slade Wilson make two plays within a five-play stretch in the fourth quarter that tilted the game in Folsom’s favor. After Oak Ridge tied the...
FOLSOM, CA
thewildcattribune.com

Junior Mylia Perez commits to Stanford for softball

Dougherty Valley junior Mylia Perez committed to Stanford University early this November to play softball beginning fall of 2024. Her talent and grit, combined with her academic strengths, allowed Mylia Perez to receive offers from various Ivy League schools. The youngest of three children, Mylia Perez has always been very...
STANFORD, CA
KCRA.com

Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says

STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police

The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Lafayette Gun Owners Required to Keep Firearms Locked Up

The Lafayette City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday night requiring city gun owners to keep firearms in a locked container or use a safety lock. The council will make it official at the next council meeting with a second reading of the new ordinance, likely as part of the council consent calendar.
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
LIVERMORE, CA

