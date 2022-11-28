Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Self storage business relocates in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Investment Real Estate Group of Companies (IREGC) announced on Nov. 30, 2022, that they have relocated to a new headquarters in York, Pa. IREGC is now located in a 43,000-square-foot space in Downtown York, located at 320 N. George St. According to the release, this new space will provide the opportunity for future expansions to their current team of 35 employees that will be operating out of the new headquarters.
Central Pa. organizations hoping to inspire others to give back on Giving Tuesday
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for people to give back in any way they can. “We ask the community to remember the non-profit sector and the needs that we have to support our community. Particularly in these difficult times for so many families," said Kevin Ressler with the United Way of Lancaster County.
abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
Gettysburg Connection announces non-profit community outreach fund
On this Giving Tuesday, 2022, Gettysburg Connection is pleased to announce its Community Outreach Fund (GCCOF). The fund is a charitable program administered in collaboration with the 2022 Local News Fund designed to share information across Adams County. GCCOF shares information about health, education, transportation, housing, employment, financial security, and...
lebtown.com
Pucillo’s Pizza & Pasta changes ownership after 29 years in business
Pucillo’s Pizza & Pasta, at 1032 South 5th Ave., served its customers from Lebanon County and beyond for the last time on Nov. 1. And it was business as usual for Pucillo’s until they closed their doors. Between settlement and packing up, Siobhan Pucillo-Hetrick, former owner of the...
lebtown.com
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park with even more vendors
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park on Dec. 3 for the 10th consecutive year. The event is organized by the park’s beneficiary organization, the Friends of the Coleman Memorial Park. Proceeds go towards park maintenance and improvements. Last year, thanks in part to mild temperatures, the Christkindl Market...
roi-nj.com
New lease, anchor extension continue momentum at Levin-managed center in Pa.
A period of steady transactional activity at High Pointe Commons in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has recently seen a new commitment with athletic shoe and apparel franchise Fleet Feet (2,700 square feet) and a long-term lease extension with junior anchor Christmas Tree Shops (35,000 square feet), according to a Monday announcement from Levin Management Corp.
Longtime central Pa. winemaker and industry ‘pioneer’ dies at 74
Ted Potter, who provided the backbone in the cellar for several decades as the head winemaker at Naylor Wine Cellars in southern York County, died Saturday at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was 74. Potter was the son-in-law of Dick and Audrey Naylor, who opened the winery in a...
qhubonews.com
City of Lancaster Issues Request for Proposals for Community Facilities with American Rescue Plan Act Funds
The City of Lancaster seeks to invest a portion of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds in community facilities serving Lancaster City residents. The investment will fund capital projects that support public programs, improve quality of life and public health, create economic opportunity, and promote equitable outcomes for residents. Sealed...
hotelbusiness.com
Red Roof Inn Reading opens
Red Roof has opened the Red Roof Inn Reading in Reading, PA. The 80-room property offers WiFi, two on-site restaurants including Legends and Legends Live, a seasonal outdoor pool, an on-site ATM and coin laundry. All rooms include a hair dryer, microwave and refrigerator. The hotel is located off of...
theburgnews.com
Party Like It’s 1899: Long an escape for Harrisburgers, the Omni Bedford Springs Resort is decked out for the holiday season
Once upon a time, the Harrisburg elite planned summer escapes from the sweltering city. Mid-July usually brought “the exodus to near-by resorts,” as the Harrisburg Telegraph put it in 1885, and one favorite spot comes up constantly in the society columns. “Mrs. R.J. Haldeman, of South Front Street,...
theburgnews.com
A Real Joy: Pastor of Market Square Presbyterian Church, Thomas Sweet, retires after years of inspiring inclusivity and service
There have been plenty of big, defining moments during Thomas Sweet’s time as pastor of Market Square Presbyterian Church. Renovating the sanctuary, installing a new pipe organ and continuing services during the pandemic are a few. But that’s not what he thinks of when he reflects back on his time at the church.
Where and when you can see Santa, shop for gifts in central Pa.
With less than a month until Christmas 2022, stores and malls in central Pennsylvania are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. We’ve got the details about shopping centers in the Harrisburg, Hershey, Camp Hill, Lancaster, York and Gettysburg areas: Where can you visit Santa Claus? Which are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying business jobs in York
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in York-Hanover, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in York, PA
One of the first capitals of the United States, the City of York is rich in history. Perched in the Southern part of the estate, York, also famous for its nickname "White Rose City," still houses centuries-old buildings conveniently located in the downtown area. York, the county seat of York...
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA
Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
theburgnews.com
Committee Commitment: Harrisburg community members work long hours, for no pay, on important city boards and commissions. What motivates these volunteers?
When Ausha Green first joined the Harrisburg Planning Commission in 2015, she questioned whether she belonged. “Everyone here is either an engineer or architect, and I’m just a community member,” she remembered thinking. Although Green, now City Council vice president, had served on the Harrisburg School District’s board...
Conestoga River finalist for 2023 Pennsylvania 'River of the Year'
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Conestoga River is a finalist in the 2023 Pennsylvania "River of the Year" competition. A tributary of the Susquehanna River, the Conestoga River runs a 63-mile course and drains over 475 miles of watershed in the heart of Lancaster County. "We are thrilled for...
theburgnews.com
Downtown Debut: Harrisburg’s Narçisse Theatre Company announces new home downtown
A local theater company is getting ready to raise the curtain on its new location. Harrisburg’s Narçisse Theatre Company recently announced that it soon will have a home of its own, after years of performing in local venues. “This is the first African American-run theater space in the...
Fundraiser campaign announced for Gettysburg Welcome Center
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A fundraiser has been established to build a proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center. The capital campaign will be used to secure $500,000 in grant-match funds to build the proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center on 3340 Baltimore Street. The project is expected to provide accessible, ADA-compliant restrooms, a community...
