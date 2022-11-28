ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

abc27.com

Self storage business relocates in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Investment Real Estate Group of Companies (IREGC) announced on Nov. 30, 2022, that they have relocated to a new headquarters in York, Pa. IREGC is now located in a 43,000-square-foot space in Downtown York, located at 320 N. George St. According to the release, this new space will provide the opportunity for future expansions to their current team of 35 employees that will be operating out of the new headquarters.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
roi-nj.com

New lease, anchor extension continue momentum at Levin-managed center in Pa.

A period of steady transactional activity at High Pointe Commons in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has recently seen a new commitment with athletic shoe and apparel franchise Fleet Feet (2,700 square feet) and a long-term lease extension with junior anchor Christmas Tree Shops (35,000 square feet), according to a Monday announcement from Levin Management Corp.
HARRISBURG, PA
hotelbusiness.com

Red Roof Inn Reading opens

Red Roof has opened the Red Roof Inn Reading in Reading, PA. The 80-room property offers WiFi, two on-site restaurants including Legends and Legends Live, a seasonal outdoor pool, an on-site ATM and coin laundry. All rooms include a hair dryer, microwave and refrigerator. The hotel is located off of...
PennLive.com

Where and when you can see Santa, shop for gifts in central Pa.

With less than a month until Christmas 2022, stores and malls in central Pennsylvania are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. We’ve got the details about shopping centers in the Harrisburg, Hershey, Camp Hill, Lancaster, York and Gettysburg areas: Where can you visit Santa Claus? Which are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Highest-paying business jobs in York

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in York-Hanover, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YORK, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in York, PA

One of the first capitals of the United States, the City of York is rich in history. Perched in the Southern part of the estate, York, also famous for its nickname "White Rose City," still houses centuries-old buildings conveniently located in the downtown area. York, the county seat of York...
YORK, PA
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA

Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Committee Commitment: Harrisburg community members work long hours, for no pay, on important city boards and commissions. What motivates these volunteers?

When Ausha Green first joined the Harrisburg Planning Commission in 2015, she questioned whether she belonged. “Everyone here is either an engineer or architect, and I’m just a community member,” she remembered thinking. Although Green, now City Council vice president, had served on the Harrisburg School District’s board...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Fundraiser campaign announced for Gettysburg Welcome Center

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A fundraiser has been established to build a proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center. The capital campaign will be used to secure $500,000 in grant-match funds to build the proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center on 3340 Baltimore Street. The project is expected to provide accessible, ADA-compliant restrooms, a community...
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

