George Kittle calls his 49ers ‘gorgeous’ following 4th straight win, 13-0 shutout of the Saints

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates another dominant performance from San Francisco’s defense following Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, talks about the shutout performance, wanting more points from his offense, the low hit on his quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and why he feels his team looks “gorgeous” after a fourth straight win.

