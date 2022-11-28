Read full article on original website
The most beautiful reed grass fields in the country, some places are actively hunted by backpackers
The end of the year is the time when the reed grass fields glow a fanciful color. In recent days, on social networks, many pictures of beautiful reed fields have appeared on social networks. It is known that not the scenery abroad, these pictures were taken at a location in the country. That is Long Bien district, Hanoi capital, specifically the area at the foot of Long Bien bridge or Ngoc Thuy dike.
The ideal locations for holding year-end parties, bonding with colleagues near Hanoi
A place to have fun together, look back on what has been and done in the past year, and at the same time bond with colleagues. Preparing for another year is about to end and the last months of the year are the time when companies and businesses organize and prepare for meetings and year-end parties. And if your company is looking for a place to hold the Year End Party near Hanoi, scroll down to see some great options for the end of this year!
Going to Long Bien dike to take pictures in the middle of thousands of reed grass
In the early winter days, along the Long Bien dike, the section crossing Co Linh street was dyed white by blooming reeds. That dreamy scene has made this place a ‘hot’ place for young people who love to take pictures in Hanoi. The reed lawn is located right...
Suggested places not to be missed in Hue
HUE – Coming to Hue, visitors can stay at the comfortable Dang Tuan hotel, enjoy coffee at Vy Da Xua, and have a pot of rice at Khai Hoan restaurant…. Located in the central area, Vy Da Xua restaurant, Khai Hoan, Happy Land; or Dang Tuan Hotel, Vy Da motels and residences… are addresses that meet the diverse needs of both Hue people and tourists.
New check-in point for young people in Saigon: Rows of sesame buds change their leaves to bold colors
Taking advantage of the poetic beautiful sky, many young girls are eager to check in and take pictures to keep their youthful and youthful moments. In the past few days, rows of sesame trees along the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal (the section near Thi Nghe bridge, Binh Thanh district, Ho Chi Minh City) suddenly became “famous” attracting many young people to have fun and take pictures.
The fish that used to be full of no one knows, is now a famous specialty that is strangely popular, $16/kg
Housewives who want to buy must order a whole month in advance for $16 / kg, equivalent to about 10,000 – 15,000 VND ($0,6)/ child. In the West, there are many famous specialties that make tourists happy, just enjoy them once and will never forget them! In it, there is a type of fish with a very unique name – False black lance catfish, which is welcomed and “favored” by many people.
Quitting a thousand USD job and returning to his hometown to raise earthworms, the engineer has a property of $160,000
Leaving a programmer job with a salary of more than 2,000 USD, he returned to his hometown to raise earthworms (Perionyx excavatus), so far, the engineer in the West has a property of more than $160,000. Every day, Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh (38 years old in Than Cuu Nghia commune,...
The fruit that made a fence in the countryside suddenly became a specialty with the price of 12 USD/ kg, very popular at the end of the year
This is a specialty of the highlands of Ha Giang, bought by women every Tet holiday. Black cat squash is grown and cared for by the Meo ethnic people in Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang. This fruit is adapted to cold climates, can live in barren land, poor in nutrients.
Dortmund players walk the streets by cyclo, drinking sidewalk coffee
Arriving in Hanoi early in the morning of November 29, after resting at the Metropole hotel, the Dortmund (Germany) club players went to many famous spots in the capital. Photo: Internet (vinlove.net)
Tourists flock to Ba Den Mountain after the mysterious “flying saucer” phenomenon
The level of tourists flocking to Ba Den mountain (Thach Tan commune, Tay Ninh city) after this spiritual landscape appeared mysterious “flying saucer clouds” increased sharply. Ba Den Mountain is more than 100km from Ho Chi Minh City, famous for its majestic natural scenery associated with thrilling spiritual...
Species that fly in the fields before everyone meets them are chased away, now are looking to buy $20/kg
Grasshopper nuggets are food for “giant” birds costing from several tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dong. From pests of crops, grasshoppers are now on the drinking table into a famous specialty. Young grasshoppers are also food for ornamental birds, precious birds of the rich. Each...
Unexpectedly bee venomous species are a specialty priced at $20 / kg, and people are extremely passionate about it
Wasps are very poisonous and dangerous species, but bee pupa is a specialty that people buy and drink. Wasps are very poisonous and dangerous mountain bees, their venom can cause skin damage and leave wounds, wasp venom can also cause death if not given first aid and emergency treatment. timely.
Plants that once grew wild were brought back to be planted, and seeds sold for hundreds of millions of dong/kg
This type of seed is red, with a black top, very similar to licorice seeds. This is a special moisture-loving herbaceous plant, with a lifespan of up to 100 years, rather slow growth and found at an altitude of 1,200-2,000m above sea level. This plant was discovered by scientists in...
Thousands of unique and strange products “attract” customers on the pedestrian street in Hanoi
There are unique products on sale here with prices ranging from several tens to millions of dong/products.($1=25,000 VND) Within the framework of the Creative Design Festival 2022, the exhibition introduces creative design products at the walking space of Hoan Kiem Lake, Ly Thai To Monument area. Specifically, here will introduce handicraft products, gifts, traditional village products … with new and creative designs and being preserved and promoted.
A close-up of an antique gold-painted ceramic set has just been sold for nearly half a billion dong in Hanoi
This pottery set with 18 items is made from royal glaze, an ancient glaze that was directly researched and restored by the artisans of Bat Trang Pottery Village. Appearing at the exhibition on the occasion of the event to celebrate the 9th National Buddhist Congress at the Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Cultural Palace, the 24K gold-painted ceramic altar set has attracted the attention of many people.
Shining bright chrysanthemum village Tet
The village of chrysanthemums for sale during Tet glows in the night. Hundreds of thousands of flower pots are “awakened” to bloom in time for the Lunar New Year. Quang Ngai province is considered to be the largest chrysanthemum sale in the Central region – Central Highlands. Every year, people in Quang Ngai plant from 600-700 thousand pots of chrysanthemums to serve the Tet market.
Vietnamese specialties hear the name “terrible”, priced at half a million / kg, people still buy it
These are famous dry specialties in the West, many people “get goosebumps” when they hear the name, but they are actually very delicious and nutritious. Dry snake – the name that everyone who hears will “shudder” because the snake is a scary species. However, they...
The plant that grows wild in Vietnam is unexpectedly precious ginseng, the people who dig to sell it for $15/kg
In Vietnam, there are many kinds of precious ginseng that grow wild in the forests, including ginseng through rock. Rock ginseng is also known as rock ginseng and wire ginseng. Only places above 1000m high have special soil and climatic conditions for the rock-penetrating ginseng to grow and develop. In...
Trang Bang dew-dried rice paper: The quintessential convergence dish
Dew-dried rice paper is considered the “unique” culinary quintessence of Trang (Tay Ninh). With skillful hands and heirloom experience through generations, artisans in the countryside of Trang Bang have created a unique and delicious rice paper, the flavor is not mixed with any other type of rice paper.
Pine garden of 2,000 trees in Moc Chau
SON LA – With nearly 2,000 imported pine trees, the garden is being visited and photographed by many tourists before Christmas 2022. The pine garden is about 1 hectare wide, located in the Bo Bun sub-area, Nong Truong town in the center of Moc Chau district, has just welcomed guests since mid-November.
