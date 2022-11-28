Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Christmas Porch and Loft Tour kickoffs in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Friendly City is lighting up the town with holiday lights and decorations. Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., residents and guests can tour eight stops to learn about some of Tifton’s deep history, all while enjoying some Christmas festivities along the way. Local...
WALB 10
Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley is one of eight regional food banks in Georgia. With it being Giving Tuesday, it’s all about giving back to the community. Many people are preparing meals this holiday season. Not everyone gets a meal in southwest Georgia, but organizations like Feeding the Valley help fill this gap.
WALB 10
Check out Cordele this holiday season
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Make the short drive to Cordele for a fabulous holiday experience! From casual to festive, Sakari & Company has your look this holiday season. J.W. Designs is the premier retailer for Heartfully Yours Christmas tree ornaments. From trendy to iconoclast Kelly and Kate Boutique will help you style any personality. Complete your trip with a visit to Stripling’s General Store for the finest cuts of meat, freshest produce, and don’t forget the world-famous jerky! To find out more about Cordele’s upcoming events visit: https://bit.ly/3GOYlte.
WALB 10
Cordele will amaze you with their great Christmas lights and Christmas parade
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Want Amazing Christmas lights, Exceptional Shopping, Amazing Dinning, a Christmas parade and even a ride on a train? Make the short drive to Cordele, GA where it has all of this wrapped up into one fabulous holiday experience! Kathy & Company Boutique is a go to for fashion forward finds! Three’s Company has something for everyone this Christmas. Don’t forget to visit Adams Drug Store and Gifts for great gift items while your prescription is being filled. Enjoy all the Christmas lights and an overnight stay at Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club!
WALB 10
Keeping the Flint River clean
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keeping Albany’s most famous body of water clean is a passion for some residents. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with one man who has made it his mission to keep Albany’s Flint River healthy so all can enjoy it. This is the 50th...
WALB 10
Visit Sylvester this Christmas for holiday events sure to fill you with cheer
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Visit Historic Sylvester this holiday season, catch the Christmas parade on December 3rd, enjoy the live entertainment, take pictures with Santa then stroll, shop, and dine in specialty shops, restaurants, and businesses. Find out how Fletcher Yearta Jewelers can help you pick out something with just enough sparkle this Christmas. Visit Rugged Shoal Outfitters, LLC for all of your hunting and fishing gear. Grab a plate of southern soul food at Jackson’s Soul Food! If you are looking to make Sylvester your home reach out to Lisa Davis, Realtor to find your dream home. Go for a visit or stay a while and you will see Sylvester is worth the trip. To see a full list of events, check out the Sylvester- Worth County Chamber online at: https://bit.ly/3Ve1lDR.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Pelham Parade celebrates the Christmas season
Pelham's tree lighting and Christmas Parade kicked off the season for city's holiday celebrations in the area. The Tuesday parade brought out people of all ages to see marching bands and colorful floats pass through downtown in the city in Mitchell County.
Post-Searchlight
Laymen Brotherhood Second Chance Outreach Center seeks Christmas community support
Christmas is the time of year where the community is able to help make some youth’s Christmas joyful and bright. For the past 16 years, many businesses, organizations, churches, individuals and families have done that by supporting the annual Christmas celebration hosted by The Laymen Brotherhood Second Chance Outreach Center. We do not want to break the trend that this organization holds so dearly to reach out to our at-risk youths of Decatur County to have a good Christmas. The Laymen Brotherhood will have their annual Christmas dinner and toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 24 at the Joe L Sweet Community Center located at 601 Potter St in Bainbridge from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Christmas dinner will include turkey, dressing, giblet gravy, green beans, rolls, pound cake and a beverage.
WALB 10
Preliminary reports show 2 tornadoes touched down in Colquitt Co.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Initial reports from the National Weather Service Tallahassee show that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday morning in Colquitt Co. leaving damage but no injuries. The tornadoes formed around 9:30 a.m. One tornado passed through a field and the other hit a barn, according to the preliminary...
Small business owners overcome inflation challenges in South Georgia
With Christmas less than a month away, small business owners in Thomasville are counting on customers to show up and help them make their bottom lines.
Phoebe issues scam warning
ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System officials have become aware of an unusual scam targeting patients. At least two patients have received letters in the mail, purportedly from a physician in the Phoebe Cancer Center, informing them of a supposed need to immediately prescribe an expensive medication. While the letter does not specifically request payment, it does include a Gmail email address. That is likely an attempt to elicit a response which potentially could lead to a request for money or an attempt to transmit a computer virus via email.
Albany Symphony prepares for 31st 'Peppermint Pops'
ALBANY — As the Albany Symphony Orchestra prepares for the 31st edition of the community favorite “Peppermint Pops” performance, one might think that the principles behind the project find it old-hat. One would be 100% wrong.
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
valdostatoday.com
VSU faculty member creates Tifton Mural
VALDOSTA – VSU Department of Art & Design faculty member collaborates on mural with Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association. Taylor Shaw, a faculty member in Valdosta State University’s Department of Art & Design, recently collaborated with the Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association to create a mural that celebrates Georgia’s Friendly City.
Albany, Leesburg kick off Christmas parades on Saturday as towns big and small line up for holiday tradition
ALBANY — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and a plethora of parades, a surfeit of celebrations and a full calendar of festivals are on tap to spread the season’s spirit in southwest Georgia. Albany’s 32nd annual Celebration of Lights on Saturday will deliver a...
WALB 10
Warnock makes campaign stop in Tifton
Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Lee Co. High student takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Greater Valdosta United Way's 'Uniting for More' campaign underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Greater Valdosta United Way’s mission is to create positive change by bringing...
wfxl.com
Reverend Raphael Warnock visits Mitchell County on "One More Time" runoff tour
Reverend Raphael Warnock has been all over Georgia again Thursday with stops in Bainbridge, Mitchell County, and Albany. FOX 31 caught up with him in Camilla where Warnock spoke about healthcare, voting rights, and rural broadband. Reverend Warnock stressed the importance of voting early and encouraged people to continue going...
WALB 10
Briefly cool before a weekend warm-up
Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms rolled in early morning and moved out just after lunch Wednesday. There were several storm reports including two tornadoes with no injuries in Colquitt County. Behind today’s cold front drier and colder air returns across SGA. Tonight, clear and cold as lows drop into the mid-upper 30s.
WALB 10
Lee Co. High student takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanksgiving may be over, but one Lee County High School student is still celebrating this past holiday. Caitlynn Davis got to take part in a Thanksgiving tradition, the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. Davis is a proud member of not only the school’s band but also the...
wfxl.com
Popular Albany restaurant closed Monday due to manager's death
Owners announced that Harvest Moon will be closed Monday to honor the memory of General Manager Jamie Lyon. The community is mourning the loss of 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, who died after a heart attack just before closing time on Saturday night. Restaurant owners Stewart Campbell and Bo Henry posted to...
