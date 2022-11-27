Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
There is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW
As previously noted, there was speculation about William Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the matter…. “William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that...
nodq.com
WWE star says Triple H and Stephanie McMahon trust her on the microphone
During an appearance on the That’s Dope podcast, WWE star Zelina Vega commented on what it has been like working at a television taping…. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
nodq.com
WWE Matches That Deserved 5 STARS From Dave Meltzer — BUT DID NOT GET IT!
The following video from Just Alyx is a list of WWE matches that deserved 5 stars from Dave Meltzer but didn’t get it. Enjoy!
nodq.com
The TRUTH on Why AEW is so Hyper-Scrutinized
– This is a question I’m not sure many have dug into. Many anti-AEW accounts exists on social media for the sole purpose of trolling the product (as if they have nothing else better to do) You likely know who they are, and they all have one thing in common. They heavily scrutinize All Elite Wrestling to giant shitposting levels.
nodq.com
Update on Roman Reigns being “very heated” over a War Games spot with Kevin Owens
As previously noted, Roman Reigns was reportedly “very heated” over a spot in the 2022 men’s War Games match that involved himself and Kevin Owens. In an update, Dave Meltzer confirmed that “the story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped, and had noticeable bruising under his left eye.” Meltzer added that while Reigns was upset about being slapped, “20 minutes later it had all blown over so there is no lingering issue regarding it.”
nodq.com
What Kenny Omega said to fans after the 11/30/22 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air
After the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, Kenny Omega cut a promo for the fans and said the following…. “Thank you, guys, for coming in such incredible numbers and showing support not only for All Elite Wrestling, but, heck, just for professional wrestling. Now I know what we’re here to do, specifically perhaps, is wrestling. More specifically, perhaps it’s sports entertainment. But you know something? Give it a second, I’ve got a good closing line here.
nodq.com
Video: Ruby Soho makes her return to AEW television during Dynamite
As previously noted, Ruby Soho suffered a broken nose during the finish of Soho and Ortiz vs. Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara. During the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Soho made her return and attacked Melo. The two brawled at ringside and Soho left Melo laying with the Destination Unknown on the ramp.
nodq.com
2022 NoDQ.com Year End Awards: Male Superstar of the Year
Thank for you voting in the 23rd annual NoDQ.com Year End Awards. You can vote during the entire month of December and please spread the word as every vote counts! Candidates were determined by fan nominations. GrimSuperhero MJF delivering a masterclass of a promo at 26 years old. If this...
nodq.com
Andrade El Idolo’s pectoral tear said to be “bad” and he’s expected to be “out for a while”
As previously noted, Andrade El Idolo revealed that he had pectoral surgery via a post on Instagram. The belief is that Andrade will need around six months to recover if not longer. During his podcast, Ric Flair commented on his son-in-law’s status in AEW…. “I like the stuff with...
nodq.com
Video: “Hangman” Adam Page returns from concussion on AEW Dynamite
As previously noted, the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page world title match from the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite was stopped early due to Page suffering a concussion. In the opening segment of Dynamite on November 30th, Jon Moxley cut a promo and said “There is nobody that could can outwork me, out-hustle me, out-wrestle me out-fight me, out-bleed me or out-sweat me!” Moxley’s promo was interrupted by Page who came into the ring and a brawl erupted. Officials tried to separate the two as the fans started a “let them fight” chant. Excalibur brought up how he didn’t believe Page was cleared yet.
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer thought that The Elite mocking CM Punk was “just distasteful”
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on The Elite mocking CM Punk during the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite…. “You know man, I’m perplexed on that situation right there. Just because I don’t think it was anything tasteful about it, you know? I don’t think rehashing what happened a couple of months ago [as] opposed to letting it go away is making anything better as far as that company goes. And if Tony Khan knew about it and signed off on it — and they know CM Punk isn’t coming back, they probably going to be thinking about moving their headquarters after this last show here [in Chicago]. Like I said, I don’t I don’t see what the smarts were in going out there and doing something like that. Leaning into it just because it’s where CM Punk is from and you’re going to get some heat, you know what I mean? And you can’t take the heat, it’s almost like, ‘You hit me, I’ma hit you back.’ You know, two rights don’t make a wrong, I just didn’t — for me, it was just distasteful.”
nodq.com
AEW star gives praise to how CM Punk acted behind the scenes
While speaking to Fightful.com, FTR’s Dax Harwood talked about how CM Punk acted behind the scenes in AEW…. “CM Punk, god dang. The same thing as Sasha [Banks], a man who obviously has his detractors, and sometimes the detractors… and not just in AEW, around the wrestling world, and sometimes the detractors are louder than him and get their news out more than he does. But again, it all comes from a place of passion. When he first came into the company, I remember talking to Cash [Wheeler] and I said, ‘If this motherf*cker comes in, and if he says something to me about how I dress, talking about dress code or whatever, we’re gonna have a problem.’ And he came in and he was the complete opposite. He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to, stuck around until the end of the show and anybody that had questions he would answer the questions. He loves wrestling. He, again, just like me, unabashedly is a professional wrestling fan. Just like Sasha, I talk to him everyday, and whatever he decides to do in his life I hope it brings him happiness and joy because he deserves it.” (quote courtesy of WrestlePurists.com)
nodq.com
Possible spoilers regarding WWE’s plans for Ronda Rousey heading into Wrestlemania 39
As seen during the November 25th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, women’s champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler injured the arm of Raqeul Rodriguez. Now that Rousey successfully defended her title against Shotzi at the Survivor Series, there is talk about Rousey’s next PLE opponent. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co reported that the site was told Rodriguez will challenge Rousey for the title at the Royal Rumble PLE. Aramboles also noted that “as for post-Royal Rumble plans, we haven’t heard anything yet for Rodriguez but we were told that Rousey is scheduled to go into Wrestlemania as the champion, which would suggest that she will retain the belt at the Rumble.”
nodq.com
Videos: MJF introduces a new AEW world title belt and then turns against William Regal
During the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo to celebrate his AEW world title win. MJF said that the title belt needed an update and revealed a new big “Burberry” belt which he referred to as the “Triple B” title. MJF also teased that he would be world champion until the bidding war of 2024 and said Bruno Sammartino will role over in his “sh*tty” grave.
nodq.com
Ric Flair says if he wrestled again he would “be a lot better” than during his “Last Match”
During his podcast, Ric Flair commented on Ricky Steamboat coming out of retirement…. “When I spoke to him, we were trying to get him to work with us. He indicated to me back then that he didn’t think, health-wise, he was ready to do it. It’s what makes him feel good. Like I say about myself, I could wrestle again right now too, and I’d be a lot better than I was in the Last Match because when you’re gone away that long you forget about little things that’ll make a difference and you spend too much time getting in shape for it that you don’t think about little things like dehydrating. I was so into the training part that I forgot about little things. I think he should do what he wants to do. He’s Ricky Steamboat, there’s only going to be one Ricky Steamboat, whether it’s good or bad, it’s not going to affect his legacy. He’s the best babyface in the history of the business.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
nodq.com
From an Ant to a Beverage: “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy
Just the mention of the name Orange Cassidy can send many a “wrestling fan” into a fit of rage. From the old timers still living in the 80’s and 90’s to the young fans that still think WWE is where it’s at. It seems like this guy is detested by the majority of people that like pro wrestling/sports entertainment “the way it was.” However its not like comedy hasn’t been used in wrestling before, Honky Tonk Man, Adrian Street, Toru Yano, Santino Marella and Doink the Clown all spring to mind for playing the fool in their matches, so why now in 2022 is it all of a sudden bad that AEW is pushing a wrestler like Cassidy? Considering OC ( and I ain’t talking about the “Original Club”) has proven that he is one of the best athletes in wrestling, the level of hatred for this guy is completely unjustified.
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer felt that Sami Zayn joining The Bloodline “diluted” the group
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Sami Zayn joining The Bloodline and here was Flair’s response…. “Well at first, I was very open about it that I didn’t even like him being with The Bloodline. I thought he diluted it. But I know in sitting and talking with Booker T, everybody looks at it differently. I was with Booker T in New York at an autograph session and Booker thinks the sun rises and falls on the guy. Looking at Roman and what Bloodline is and how they conduct themselves, I found him bringing way too much comedy to it. But apparently, it’s worked. Maybe that’s me being old school. But when you got a serious character like The Usos, who I don’t even think I have to argue are the best tag team right now in business as heels. Roman is over like nobody else. I didn’t like it because the kid is comical. His character is comical.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
nodq.com
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of AEW Dynamite for November 30th 2022
Here is the live stream of my AEW Dynamite results and recap for November 30th 2022…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
nodq.com
Impact Wrestling makes announcement regarding a new streaming partnership
Impact Wrestling sent out the following press release…. Anthem Sports & Entertainment and DAZN Announce International Multi-Year Distribution Partnership for Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling. IMPACT’S Signature Series, PPV Events & Other Programming. To Be Televised By DAZN To More Than 170 Countries Beginning November 29. TORONTO, ON and LONDON,...
Comments / 0