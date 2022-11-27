While speaking to Fightful.com, FTR’s Dax Harwood talked about how CM Punk acted behind the scenes in AEW…. “CM Punk, god dang. The same thing as Sasha [Banks], a man who obviously has his detractors, and sometimes the detractors… and not just in AEW, around the wrestling world, and sometimes the detractors are louder than him and get their news out more than he does. But again, it all comes from a place of passion. When he first came into the company, I remember talking to Cash [Wheeler] and I said, ‘If this motherf*cker comes in, and if he says something to me about how I dress, talking about dress code or whatever, we’re gonna have a problem.’ And he came in and he was the complete opposite. He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to, stuck around until the end of the show and anybody that had questions he would answer the questions. He loves wrestling. He, again, just like me, unabashedly is a professional wrestling fan. Just like Sasha, I talk to him everyday, and whatever he decides to do in his life I hope it brings him happiness and joy because he deserves it.” (quote courtesy of WrestlePurists.com)

