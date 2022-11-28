Gonzaga avoids upset against Xavier, places third in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finished its weekend in Portland with a win against Xavier.

The Zags competed in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend, losing to future tournament champion Purdue in the semifinal round. Purdue beat Duke in the championship game. The Zags got third place in the tournament with Sunday’s win.

The Zags had a lead as big as 13 in the first half, leading 40-34 after 20 minutes of play. But Xavier wouldn’t go away, eventually gaining a six-point lead of their own. But the Zags came soaring back thanks to star center Drew Timme and clutch shot-making from forward Julian Strawther.

Up three with less than two minutes left, Strawther hit a three to give the Zags a six-point lead. After an exchange of free throws, the Zags would come up with the 88-84 victory.

The Zags shot over 54 percent from behind the arc and 50 percent from the field. The advantage came at the free throw line, as the Zags shot better from the line and held Xavier to only five free throws the whole game.

Timme finished the night with 16 points. Strawther finished the night with 23 points and nine rebounds. Xavier’s Jack Nunge led all scorers with 25 points.

The Zags’ next game will be against Baylor on Friday in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Championship Game.

READ: No. 6 Gonzaga falls to No. 24 Purdue

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.