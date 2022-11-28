Air 4 Adventure: It’s almost time to start sledding this winter season

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are looking for a little winter fun but don’t want to head up to Mount Spokane or Silver Mountain, there are plenty of local spots that are perfect for sledding with the kids.

We will, however, have to wait a bit until we get some more snow. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get you excited for it!

In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view of one of the most popular sledding spots in North Spokane.

For all of out Air 4 Adventures, go here!

