Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities located a 7-year-old girl who was believed to be missing since Saturday.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 7-year-old was last seen in the area of the 5400 block of Los Santos Way in Jacksonville. Authorities said she was found and is safe.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0