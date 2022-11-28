ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities located a 7-year-old girl who was believed to be missing since Saturday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 7-year-old was last seen in the area of the 5400 block of Los Santos Way in Jacksonville. Authorities said she was found and is safe.

