Oklahoma City, OK

FanSided

Cowboys already have a huge advantage for Week 13

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and they head into the game with a huge advantage. The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 13 with an 8-3 record, one of the best marks in the league. While they’re favored to beat the Indianapolis Colts anyway, they have the advantage of entering the game well-rested after roughly a week and a half off.
FanSided

Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools

Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
FanSided

College football conference championship game expert picks, predictions for 2022

Making our college football expert picks for every 2022 conference championship game with predictions for winners, ATS picks and more. Goodbye, regular season. Welcome to championship week. Over Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2, college football fans will be treated to one conference championship game after another. In total, 10 conference titles will be on the line, some with higher stakes than others, however, to be sure.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins need to continue recent success in December

The Miami Dolphins are now in December, a notoriously bad month for the team but in recent years, Miami has bucked that trend. Now they need to continue it. Over the last two seasons, the Dolphins have played seven games in the month, last year they had their bye week in December. The Dolphins have won six of those seven games with their only loss coming in 2020 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.
FanSided

3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings

At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
FanSided

College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times

The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
FanSided

FanSided

