The Miami Dolphins are now in December, a notoriously bad month for the team but in recent years, Miami has bucked that trend. Now they need to continue it. Over the last two seasons, the Dolphins have played seven games in the month, last year they had their bye week in December. The Dolphins have won six of those seven games with their only loss coming in 2020 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

