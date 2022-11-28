ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yale Daily News

Hundreds of alums return to New Haven for annual program

Hundreds of alumni leaders flocked back to New Haven this week. They gathered for a two-day series of programming hosted by the Yale Alumni Association Assembly and Yale Alumni Fund Convocation. This was the two organizations’ first in-person event since 2019. Each year, the YAA Assembly and Yale Alumni...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Salovey talks alumni generational differences

Yale’s latest alumni are less connected to day-to-day happenings at the University than previous generations, according to University President Peter Salovey. In an interview with the News, Salovey spoke about a generational split between older and younger generations of alumni. The divide is impacted by the busy hustle of young working lives and accentuated by a greater diversity of “almost any dimension you can imagine,” including family background, ethnicity and economic origin.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Course correction underway at Yale Law, boycotting judges say

Around 80 students crammed into an unassuming Harkness Hall classroom Wednesday afternoon to hear from the two figures largely responsible for Yale Law School’s widespread media attention in recent months. Judges James C. Ho and Elizabeth Branch, both prominent conservative appointees of former president Donald Trump, made headlines when...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Jackson launches five-year B.A.-B.S./M.P.P. program for undergraduates

Yale’s global studies school will launch a five-year program for undergraduates in the spring, allowing a select few to obtain a Masters in Public Policy in Global Affairs ahead of schedule. The new B.A.-B.S./M.P.P. program fits squarely in the school’s commitment to global leadership and service, Lorenzo Caliendo, deputy...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Goffe Street Armory inspires discourse on New Haven’s civic infrastructure

After years of struggling with deterioration and disrepair, the Goffe Street Armory is inspiring conversations about repurposing civic infrastructure while maintaining its history. Associate professor of architecture Elihu Rubin ’99 led a webinar earlier this month, discussing the Armory’s role as a piece of important civic infrastructure in New Haven....
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Colorado snaps Yale’s unbeaten streak in thriller

While many students flocked to Cambridge for the Yale-Harvard football game, the men’s basketball team stayed on campus ahead of three games over the November recess. Yale (6–1, 0–0 Ivy) cruised to victory against Division III program John Jay College (0–6, 0–0 CUNYAC) followed by a dominant performance over the University of Vermont (1–5, 0–0 American East). This past Sunday, the Bulldogs’ undefeated run of games was finally snapped by the University of Colorado, Boulder (4–3, 0–0 Pac 12) in a 65–62 contest that went down to the final seconds.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bulldogs prove elite in early season games

The Yale women’s hockey team (8–0–0, 4–0–0 ECAC) has proven to be among the nation’s best following early success in an undefeated start to the season and winning the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase. After big wins over nationally ranked ECAC foes No. 4 Quinnipiac...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy