Yale Daily News
Hundreds of alums return to New Haven for annual program
Hundreds of alumni leaders flocked back to New Haven this week. They gathered for a two-day series of programming hosted by the Yale Alumni Association Assembly and Yale Alumni Fund Convocation. This was the two organizations’ first in-person event since 2019. Each year, the YAA Assembly and Yale Alumni...
Yale Daily News
Students and alumni sue Yale, alleging discrimination against students with mental illnesses
Content warning: This article contains references to suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with...
Yale Daily News
Salovey talks alumni generational differences
Yale’s latest alumni are less connected to day-to-day happenings at the University than previous generations, according to University President Peter Salovey. In an interview with the News, Salovey spoke about a generational split between older and younger generations of alumni. The divide is impacted by the busy hustle of young working lives and accentuated by a greater diversity of “almost any dimension you can imagine,” including family background, ethnicity and economic origin.
Yale Daily News
Course correction underway at Yale Law, boycotting judges say
Around 80 students crammed into an unassuming Harkness Hall classroom Wednesday afternoon to hear from the two figures largely responsible for Yale Law School’s widespread media attention in recent months. Judges James C. Ho and Elizabeth Branch, both prominent conservative appointees of former president Donald Trump, made headlines when...
Yale Daily News
Jackson launches five-year B.A.-B.S./M.P.P. program for undergraduates
Yale’s global studies school will launch a five-year program for undergraduates in the spring, allowing a select few to obtain a Masters in Public Policy in Global Affairs ahead of schedule. The new B.A.-B.S./M.P.P. program fits squarely in the school’s commitment to global leadership and service, Lorenzo Caliendo, deputy...
Yale Daily News
Goffe Street Armory inspires discourse on New Haven’s civic infrastructure
After years of struggling with deterioration and disrepair, the Goffe Street Armory is inspiring conversations about repurposing civic infrastructure while maintaining its history. Associate professor of architecture Elihu Rubin ’99 led a webinar earlier this month, discussing the Armory’s role as a piece of important civic infrastructure in New Haven....
Yale Daily News
Yale researchers establish link between plant structure evolution and drought resistance
Plants with more complex water transport structures are more resistant to drought conditions, making them more likely to survive and pass this characteristic on to their offspring. That’s the conclusion Yale researchers have reached after poring over the fossil records of ancient plants that span tens of millions of years....
Yale Daily News
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Colorado snaps Yale’s unbeaten streak in thriller
While many students flocked to Cambridge for the Yale-Harvard football game, the men’s basketball team stayed on campus ahead of three games over the November recess. Yale (6–1, 0–0 Ivy) cruised to victory against Division III program John Jay College (0–6, 0–0 CUNYAC) followed by a dominant performance over the University of Vermont (1–5, 0–0 American East). This past Sunday, the Bulldogs’ undefeated run of games was finally snapped by the University of Colorado, Boulder (4–3, 0–0 Pac 12) in a 65–62 contest that went down to the final seconds.
Yale Daily News
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bulldogs prove elite in early season games
The Yale women’s hockey team (8–0–0, 4–0–0 ECAC) has proven to be among the nation’s best following early success in an undefeated start to the season and winning the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase. After big wins over nationally ranked ECAC foes No. 4 Quinnipiac...
Yale Daily News
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY: Elis play into overtime against U.S. National Team Development Program
The Yale men’s hockey team (1–7–0, 1–7–0 ECAC) fought until the final minutes of overtime in an exhibition against the U.S. National Team Development Program U18 team on Sunday afternoon. The Elis tallied losses against Cornell University (6–4–0, 4–2–0 ECAC) and Colgate University (6–9–1, 4–2–0...
Yale Daily News
Officers involved in Randy Cox case face criminal charges; New Haven invokes immunity
On Monday, arrest warrants for reckless endangerment in the second degree and cruelty to person — both misdemeanors — were issued against five New Haven Police Department officers for their actions during the arrest of Randy Cox on June 19. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced at a...
