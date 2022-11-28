While many students flocked to Cambridge for the Yale-Harvard football game, the men’s basketball team stayed on campus ahead of three games over the November recess. Yale (6–1, 0–0 Ivy) cruised to victory against Division III program John Jay College (0–6, 0–0 CUNYAC) followed by a dominant performance over the University of Vermont (1–5, 0–0 American East). This past Sunday, the Bulldogs’ undefeated run of games was finally snapped by the University of Colorado, Boulder (4–3, 0–0 Pac 12) in a 65–62 contest that went down to the final seconds.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO