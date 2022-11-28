Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Apple Limited a Crucial AirDrop Function in China Just Weeks Before Protests
A Nov. 9 software update included an additional AirDrop feature applying only to iPhones sold in mainland China. AirDrop, which allows users to share content between Apple devices, has become an important tool in demonstrators' efforts to circumvent authoritarian censorship. The feature relies on wireless connections between phones, rather than...
NBC San Diego
South Africa President Ramaphosa Is Facing the Threat of Impeachment Over ‘Farmgate' Scandal
In what has become known as the "Farmgate" scandal, Ramaphosa is alleged to have covered up a $4 million theft from his Phala Phala farm in the north east of the country in 2020. Ramaphosa delayed a planned parliamentary appearance on Thursday to consider the panel's findings. His spokesman Vincent...
NBC San Diego
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Cars in China Over Rear Light Issue and Will Issue Software Update
Tesla plans to recall more than 435,000 cars in China and issue software updates to fix a rear light issue, the Chinese market regulator said Thursday. A total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating.
Riot police take to the streets of Belgium amid fears of trouble after the country was knocked out of the World Cup
Riot police were deployed in Brussels for the match between Belgium and Croatia on Thursday following riots at the weekend after the nation's shock 2-0 defeat to Morocco. Belgium tumbled out of the group after a 0-0 draw in a game that kicked off at 3pm GMT. Morocco also beat...
NBC San Diego
Dr. Jha: The U.S. Is Ready to ‘Move On' From Covid—But Only If People ‘Keep Their Immunity Up to Date'
The U.S. is getting closer than ever to finally putting Covid in the rearview mirror, according to Dr. Ashish Jha. That's as long as Americans everywhere take one simple action: staying up-to-date on your vaccines. "It's been, obviously, a long two and a half years for Americans, and we understand...
NBC San Diego
Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Prepares ‘Powerful Countermeasure'; EU Seeks Special Court to Investigate Russia War Crimes
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation at the front as difficult, with intense fighting in the east, northeast and south of Ukraine. He said Russian forces are "planning something" in the...
