NBC San Diego

Apple Limited a Crucial AirDrop Function in China Just Weeks Before Protests

A Nov. 9 software update included an additional AirDrop feature applying only to iPhones sold in mainland China. AirDrop, which allows users to share content between Apple devices, has become an important tool in demonstrators' efforts to circumvent authoritarian censorship. The feature relies on wireless connections between phones, rather than...
NBC San Diego

Tesla Recalls 435,000 Cars in China Over Rear Light Issue and Will Issue Software Update

Tesla plans to recall more than 435,000 cars in China and issue software updates to fix a rear light issue, the Chinese market regulator said Thursday. A total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating.

