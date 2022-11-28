ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are two Blue Water Area restaurants where you can dine in an igloo this winter

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago
Dining under the stars isn't only possible in the summer. Two Blue Water Area restaurants offer patrons a unique winter dining experience through heated igloos so patrons can enjoy the outdoors throughout the year.

Katie Stepp, marketing manager for the Blue Water Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said igloos offer a fun experience for patrons.

"Anytime you offer something out of the box, visitors and locals alike will want to experience it. I think the igloos will continue to be popular because of the limited outdoor dining options in the area but mostly because dining in an igloo is a fantastic way to embrace winter while having fun," she said.

The Windjammer Bar and Grill

  • Location: 7420 Huron Ave., Lexington
  • Phone: (810) 377-0927

The Windjammer recently added four igloos so patrons can enjoy its outdoor patio all year long.

The addition includes two large igloos, which can seat up to six people, and two smaller igloos, which can seat up to four people. Patrons can adjust the heat, lighting and music in their igloos, owner Richard Laframboise said.

The igloos insulate heat so that patrons can stay warm even on the coldest days, Laframboise said.

“Even when it’s zero degrees outside they’re still a balmy 65 to 70 degrees inside," he said.

Patrons can enjoy the restaurant's full menu — including its sushi bar — in an intimate setting, all while admiring the stars and the water. Laframboise said it's a unique way to celebrate a special event, such as an anniversary or birthday, or just to enjoy a nice evening.

“It’s like eating underneath the moon or underneath the stars and it’s really nice for a special occasion," Laframboise said.

The igloos can be reserved Tuesday through Saturday during restaurant hours. The restaurant is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Reservations require the purchase of a $150 restaurant gift card for large igloos and $100 for small igloos on Fridays and Saturdays; igloos reserved during the week require $125 gift cards for large igloos and $75 for small ones. Igloos are reserved in two-hour blocks.

Four Star Grille

  • Location: 1835 Gratiot Blvd., Marysville
  • Phone: (810) 364-6950

Four Star Grille provides heated igloos with lights strung along the domes, according to its website. Call to reserve an igloo.

The restaurant did not respond to requests for comment.

Other outdoor dining experiences

Stepp said several other Blue Water area restaurants provide outdoor dining experiences, such as outdoor patios with heaters or fireplaces. These restaurants typically include:

  • Casey's: 628 Huron Ave., Port Huron
  • Casey's on the Plaza: 701 McMorran Blvd., Port Huron
  • Wings Etc.: 330 Quay St., Port Huron
  • Pepper Joe's: 119 Clinton Ave., St. Clair
  • War Water Brewery: 201 North Riverside Ave., St. Clair
  • The Anchor Point Bistro: 201 North Riverside Ave., St. Clair
  • Mannina's Wine House: 201 North Riverside Ave., St. Clair
  • Belle River Winery: 2405 Arlington Rd., Columbus
  • Sage Creek Winery: 35050 Bordman Rd., Memphis

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

