Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Cruise ship passengers report multiple UFOs off California coastRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Fans, bands and spirit members support their teams during CIF football finals
Orange fans support the Panthers during Friday night’s CIF Division 6 championship game with San Jacinto. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fans showed up in big numbers for the CIF championship football games last weekend including: Orange vs. San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium; Cypress vs. Downey at Western; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl and Northwood vs. Lakewood at Lakewood.
ocsportszone.com
Northwood captures buzzer-beater; Servite, San Juan Hills, Portola and Tesoro also win
NORTHWOOD 61, WARREN 58: Ryan Abaye hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Timberwolves to a non-league victory at home Wednesday night. Zaid Yunis had 17 points, Abaye had 15 points and Aditya Sheth 14 points to lead Northwood (5-5). SERVITE 66, WESTERN 34: The Friars (2-0) captured...
ocsportszone.com
What happens if Orange County football teams win CIF Regional Bowl Games this week?
Northwood’s Adam Harper powers for a touchdown past Lakewood’s EJ Baltazar in Saturday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Yorba Linda, Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills and Whittier Christian football teams all earned berths in the CIF Regional Bowl Games this weekend.
ocsportszone.com
Trabuco Hills takes control early and captures tournament victory over Woodbridge
Trabuco Hills was led by Colin Duckens (left) and Jack Warnick in the victory over Woodbridge. (Photos Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Portola and Tersoro basketball teams also win at the Mariko Memorial Classic Wednesday night. Trabuco Hills boys basketball team led from the start and went on to defeat...
Laguna Hills, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Laguna Hills, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Valencia High School - Placentia soccer team will have a game with Laguna Hills High School on December 01, 2022, 17:15:00.
Huntington Beach, December 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Huntington Beach, December 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Newport Harbor High School soccer team will have a game with Ocean View High School on November 30, 2022, 16:45:00.
oc-breeze.com
Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages
After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
NBC Los Angeles
Group of Siblings Continues to Move Forward After Family Tragedy
It was a crime that puzzled investigators for weeks trying to figure out who had walked into the Sach's San Juan Capistrano home, killing both parents then shooting and paralyzing one of their five children. In the end they found out it was the Sach's own son. Ashton Sachs is...
irvinestandard.com
IUSD students lead state in test scores
Irvine Unified School District outperformed both California and Orange County averages in state standardized assessment scores for the sixth consecutive year. IUSD ranked No. 1 in the state in science, mathematics and English language arts/literacy (ELA) among public school districts of 35,000 or more students. “These results represent an unprecedented...
Daily Trojan
USC’S second-in-command announces resignation
Effective Jan. 1, Charles F. Zukoski will resign as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a community message emailed Nov. 22 from President Carol L. Folt. “I want to thank Provost Zukoski for his dedication and service to USC, our faculty, staff, students, and communities,” Folt...
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
Fairview Kitchens Coming to Santa Ana
The facility will boast twenty kitchens in total..
sanclementetimes.com
Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Sheriff-elect Luna announces LASD leadership appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
SFGate
California man pleads guilty in theft of Olympic gold medal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man received a jail sentence after admitting he stole an Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team. Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian found her car broken into at...
Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action
“We just kept thinking, we have to keep doing things in his name,” said Haley Steinhauser, Cooper’s mother. “This felt like the right way to do that.” The post Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action appeared first on Long Beach Post.
travelawaits.com
5 Reasons To Skip LAX And Fly Into Long Beach For Your Next Trip To LA
It’s one of those airport codes we all know off the top of our heads: LAX. Los Angeles International Airport is a California landmark in its own right, with the iconic arched legs of its Theme Building right up there with Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Pier. But look beyond the Tinseltown façade and what lies beneath is an airport the travel company Frommer’s calls the third worst in America — behind only Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia.
Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport
A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year.
Train service from San Diego to Los Angeles could be disrupted into the new year
Emergency work on the railroad in San Clemente will take longer than initially expected. Amtrack and Metrolink remain suspended through Orange County.
KTLA.com
Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival
The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
