The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Blackhawks' Jack Johnson Leading Team in Ice Time Going Into December
Johnson on leading Hawks in ice time: 'My body feels great' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks are past the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season and they sit near the bottom of the standings. That shouldn't surprise anyone since they're in the beginning stages of a rebuild.
Blackhawks Place Jarred Tinordi on Injured Reserve, Recall Ian Mitchell
Hawks place Tinordi on IR, recall Mitchell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27 and recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced before practice on Thursday. The Blackhawks...
4 Takeaways From Bulls' Inconsistent First Quarter of Season
SAN FRANCISCO --- After 21 games, the Chicago Bulls sit outside the Eastern Conference play-in picture and are on pace to finish 35-47. Given that, according to multiple advanced metrics, they have faced the NBA’s toughest schedule to this point, that they own the third-easiest remaining schedule and they, well, hope that Lonzo Ball returns, the record certainly could improve.
Blackhawks' Max Domi: Playing With Patrick Kane Has Been ‘Cherry on Top'
Max Domi: Playing with Kane has been 'cherry on top' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The primary reason Max Domi signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Blackhawks over the summer was to reunite with Luke Richardson. The two of them spent a couple of years together in Montreal, where Richardson served as an assistant prior to becoming Chicago's head coach.
Bulls Mount Comeback Vs. Jazz After Lauri Markkanen Onslaught
10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter...
Suns' Devin Booker Makes History With 51-Point Game Vs. Bulls
Devin Booker makes history with 51-point game vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In Wednesday night's 132-113 win over the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker scored 51 points in just three quarters of play. But it was not just the scoring total that stood out. It...
Bears Expect Justin Fields to Be Limited at Practice for Rest of Week
Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice.
Suns Eviscerate Bulls Behind 51-Point Explosion by Devin Booker
9 observations: Booker scores 51, Suns eviscerate Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls were wholly dominated by the Suns in Phoenix on Wednesday by a score of 132-113. The result dropped their record on the season to 9-12. Here are nine observations:. 1. Zach LaVine entered...
Bumbling Bulls Defense Has No Answer for Suns' Devin Booker
PHOENIX — Nikola Vučević demonstratively expressed his displeasure twice over blown help coverages by guards. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan exchanged forceful opinions about another defensive miscue. The daggers Billy Donovan glared at Ayo Dosunmu as the second-year guard walked off the floor for a timeout after...
Celtics, Al Horford agree to two-year contract extension
When Al Horford returned to Boston last season, he expressed regret about leaving the Celtics in 2019. Now, a new contract will likely keep him with the franchise for multiple years.
Bills place Von Miller on injured reserve: What we know
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Buffalo Bills are placing star edge rusher Von Miller on the injured reserve list due to his knee injury, meaning he will have to miss at least the next four games. The Bills made the decision today, even after Miller had gone on his own podcast earlier in the...
