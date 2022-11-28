ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

4 Takeaways From Bulls' Inconsistent First Quarter of Season

SAN FRANCISCO --- After 21 games, the Chicago Bulls sit outside the Eastern Conference play-in picture and are on pace to finish 35-47. Given that, according to multiple advanced metrics, they have faced the NBA’s toughest schedule to this point, that they own the third-easiest remaining schedule and they, well, hope that Lonzo Ball returns, the record certainly could improve.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Max Domi: Playing With Patrick Kane Has Been ‘Cherry on Top'

Max Domi: Playing with Kane has been 'cherry on top' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The primary reason Max Domi signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Blackhawks over the summer was to reunite with Luke Richardson. The two of them spent a couple of years together in Montreal, where Richardson served as an assistant prior to becoming Chicago's head coach.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Mount Comeback Vs. Jazz After Lauri Markkanen Onslaught

10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Expect Justin Fields to Be Limited at Practice for Rest of Week

Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bumbling Bulls Defense Has No Answer for Suns' Devin Booker

PHOENIX — Nikola Vučević demonstratively expressed his displeasure twice over blown help coverages by guards. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan exchanged forceful opinions about another defensive miscue. The daggers Billy Donovan glared at Ayo Dosunmu as the second-year guard walked off the floor for a timeout after...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy