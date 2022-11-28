ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Shooting victim thought to be dead wasn't, Goldsboro police say

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYB6U_0jPPmWAE00

Goldsboro police are investigating after officers responded to what they thought was a fatal shooting call early Sunday.

But when emergency workers got there, they noticed the victim had "signs of life."

A 9-1-1 caller reported that the man, who had been shot in the head was dead. EMS workers discovered that the victim was still alive, though in critical condition.

It all happened around 3 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Randall Lane.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Andre Lemone Boykin, of Goldsboro.

Boykin was taken to UNC Health Wayne and subsequently transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he remains in critical condition.

Goldsboro detectives continue investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com . Callers will remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Recent rash of shootings has Kinston residents concerned

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Officials are still searching for answers in the rash of shootings that have happened in Kinston. Police hope to bring closure to all the people involved. Kinston police say the shooting on Herbert Drive was a domestic violence incident and an arrest has been made. As for the West Vernon Avenue […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Woman shot on New Bern Ave., transported to WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday a woman was shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. There were over a dozen shots fired. The woman who was shot has been transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown. Police cars have blocked...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Wanted Person Crashes Car While Fleeing From Police

SELMA – A wanted person was injured after crashing his car into tree while fleeing from police. It started at 12:13am Wednesday on W. Noble Street in Selma. A Selma police officer stopped a blue Mercury SUV for having an expired license plate. During a routine background check it was determined the driver, Charles Timothy Foster Jr. of Winston Salem, was wanted for a domestic warrant and two failure to appear warrants for possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
SELMA, NC
WITN

Kinston police investigating attempted murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Missing woman believed to be in danger, Wake County deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said Wednesday they were looking for a missing woman who they believe to be in danger. Deputies said 29-year-old Elizabeth Lynn Torres is believed to be in danger because of a possible cognitive impairment. However, they said they do not have an official diagnosis.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Victim in fair condition after Monday shooting

On Monday, November 28th, 2022, at approximately 8:00pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence St. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds. Lenoir County EMS arrived and assisted officers with rendering aid to the victim. The victim was transported to ECU Medical Center where he remains in Fair Condition. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police Detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

1 arrested, 1 still sought in murder of Fayetteville man earlier this year, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men, one of whom is currently in prison, have been charged with first-degree murder in the February killing of a man south of Fayetteville. Omar Baker, 40, of Fayetteville, was found dead around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 in an empty house near the intersection of Charles Thigpen Drive and Doc Bennett Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man hit by car along New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 10 police cars, a fire truck and EMS responded after a man was hit by a car near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. and a CBS 17 crew on scene...
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
77K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy