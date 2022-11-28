Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: BOE Chair Should Be Selected on Merit, Not Based on Political Alliances with Our Town Executive
Submitted by Jen Barro, Greenwich Resident and GPS Parent. The Greenwich Board of Education (BOE) is now looking to choose a new board chair. They should pick the strongest candidate – Christina Downey. Christina has three children who all attended Greenwich Public Schools K-12, she served on the GHS...
greenwichfreepress.com
Outgoing Director of Environmental Affairs, Pat Sesto Honored for Dedicated Service to Greenwich
Tuesday was proclaimed Pat Sesto Day by First Selectman Fred Camillo, and there was a party to honor her before she retires at the end of the month from her position as Director of Environmental Affairs. First Selectman Fred Camillo issued a proclamation noting that Ms Sesto brought a wealth...
greenwichfreepress.com
Special Committee to Evaluate Options for Future Use of Historic Havemeyer Building
On Tuesday before Thanksgiving, a newly formed special committee appointed by First Selectman Fred Camillo – the Advisory Committee on the Havemeyer Building – held an initial meeting via Zoom. The committee is chaired by Andy Duus (R), who served four years on the Board of Estimate &...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Library Director Ormerod-Glynn Announces Retirement, New Director Named
After 20 years of service, Greenwich Library Director Barbara Ormerod-Glynn announced she will retire at the end of 2022. The Board of Trustees named Joseph A. Williams, currently Deputy Director, as Greenwich Library’s new Director. During her tenure, Ormerod-Glynn oversaw a renovation of the Byram Shubert Library, as well...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Registrars of Voters Office Named Center for Election Excellence
The Town of Greenwich Registrars of Voters are among the first 10 inaugural cohort of Centers for Election Excellence, a recognition that Registrars Fred DeCaro III (R) and Mary Hegarty (D) are committed to leadership in election administration and looking to develop even more resilient, trustworthy, and voter-centric election administration practices.
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
wchstv.com
'Gender identity' picture book divides Connecticut school district
DARIEN, Conn. (CITC) — A children's book is bringing the question of what falls under "gender education" into the spotlight in a Connecticut public school district. Parents in the Darien Public Schools (DPS) community have been speaking up about the book "Julian is a Mermaid" for more than a month. The picture book, which follows the story of a young boy wanting to become a mermaid, was read to second graders in a DPS elementary school.
greenwichfreepress.com
RMA Featured Speaker: Westport First Selectwoman, Jennifer Tooker
On Wednesday, Dec 7, 2002, Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker will be the featured RMA speaker, with a talk titled, “Important Municipal Issues Common to Greenwich and Westport.”. There are many similarities between the two towns of Greenwich and Westport: coastal communities, vibrant commercial districts, located between I-95 and...
heystamford.com
Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center Launches in Boccuzzi Park
It’s official! SoundWaters has opened the new Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center. In keeping with SoundWaters maritime heritage, SoundWaters Chair, Doug Bora, flanked by federal, state, city and SoundWaters officials, launched the Harbor Center as one would launch a new ship, by smashing a bottle of champagne on the front of the new building. Guests then streamed into the building to get their first look at the sparking, 12,800 ft2 two-story educational facility.
Property aquistion hurdle sends Eversource underwater cable plan back toward Veterans Park dock
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Eversource’s high voltage lines were planned to be rerouted underneath the Veterans Park Dock for the Walk Bridge project. Then they weren’t. Now they’re back again. And although the Harbor Management Commission is one of two Norwalk bodies slated to get more cash in compensation from Eversource due to this development, the Commissioners are not pleased.
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for North Wilton Road
The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 31 received an application to build a new 6,354-square-foot house on a vacant parcel on North Wilton Road. The five-bedroom home planned for 772 North Wilton Road will include six full bathrooms, two half-baths, a three-car garage, finished attic and patio, according to the building permit application.
DoingItLocal
Westport News: 2 I-95 Crashes
2022-11-30@12:09pm–#Westport CT–#cttraffic– Two I-95 northbound accidents to report. A rollover accident near exit 18 and a car down the embankment near 17 (photo). DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
greenwichfreepress.com
Horseneck DAR, Greenwich Library to Host Talk with Author Missy Wolfe, Historical Researcher
On Monday, December 5, the Horseneck Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Greenwich Library will host an evening talk with author Missy Wolfe, an avid historical researcher who has spent well over a decade researching and writing about Greenwich history. This popular historian will discuss her new...
myrye.com
Osborn Pavilion Named a “Best Nursing Home” by U.S. News
The Osborn Pavilion in Rye has been recognized as a “Best Nursing Home” for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report, receiving a 5/5 overall rating. It is one of only five skilled nursing facilities in Westchester County to achieve the designation this year. The Osborn offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, in addition to The Osborn Pavilion nursing home on its 56-acre arboretum campus.
YAHOO!
Assistant Harrison fire chief at center of harassment scandal, fed lawsuit resigns role
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect it is unclear if Henry Mohr continues to serve a role in the department. A former Harrison fire chief at the center of a widening sexual harassment scandal has resigned from his leadership role in the department, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by The Journal News/lohud.com.
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
ctexaminer.com
No Benefits Only Burden With Tweed Expansion
East Haven was one of the last shoreline towns that was affordable to everyone. We have million dollar homes and Section 8 housing. The beautiful pristine beach was available to families and singles. The opportunity to buy a home was an option for young people. My son bought a home which is now in Tweeds expansion sights. We have beautiful wooded trails and wetlands filled with wildlife.
westportjournal.com
Greens Farms housing complex might signal wave of 8-30g plans
WESTPORT — A developer has requested a pre-application discussion with the Planning and Zoning Commission about building 30 or more one-bedroom apartments near the Greens Farms Railroad Station. The plan is to build on 1.8 acres at 30 Maple Lane. The property, which now is the site of a...
therealdeal.com
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
greenwichfreepress.com
Postal Service Announces Extended Holiday Hours on Valley Drive in Greenwich
Throughout Connecticut, select Post Offices will open every Sunday in December, excluding Christmas, Dec. 25, to make it more convenient for customers to complete their holiday mailings. “With the holiday season in full swing, we wanted to give people more options to ship packages out or pick packages up. We...
